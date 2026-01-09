DEWA named Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit 2026 partner

DUBAI, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will participate as a partner of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit 2026, which will be held on 13th-14th January 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The summit is a key event of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week hosted by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) from 11th to 15th January 2026.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, noted that the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit has become a significant platform for discussing the global sustainability agenda and advancing innovation in the sustainable energy sector. He also commended the strategic partnership between DEWA and Masdar in renewable energy.

“This annual event brings together leaders, officials and prominent experts and specialists to discuss the latest solutions and technologies shaping the future of energy, exchange knowledge and expertise and share best practices that foster investment and partnerships in the renewable energy sector,” added Al Tayer.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said, “Welcoming DEWA to ADSW builds on our longstanding and powerful partnership, delivering some of the UAE’s most significant clean energy projects. As the global energy sector undergoes a significant transformation, it is vital for organisations such as Masdar and DEWA to lead with bold, decisive action that accelerates sustainable economic, social, and environmental progress."

He added, "We also look forward to DEWA’s invaluable contributions as ADSW Summit Partner, further enriching the dialogue and outcomes of this critical global platform.”