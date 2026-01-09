GPSSA announces 2026 pension disbursement dates

ABU DHABI, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has issued its 2026 pension payment schedule, with disbursement dates adjusted to align with UAE public holidays to ensure beneficiaries receive payments ahead of key festive periods.

GPSSA said March pensions will be paid on the 19th, ahead of Eid Al Fitr, while May payments will be brought forward to the 22nd, before Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha. April pensions will be paid on the 24th.

Payments for February, September and December will be made on the 25th of each month, while January, June and November pensions will be paid on the 26th. Payments for July, August and October will follow the regular schedule, on the 27th of each month.

GPSSA urged pensioners and beneficiaries to keep their personal data updated to avoid disruptions, and said support is available via its toll-free number 80010, website, social media channels and Customer Happiness Centres.

Eligible recipients include civilians covered under the Federal Pension and Social Security Law and those whose pension files are managed by GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.