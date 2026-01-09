Victoria bushfires leave three missing, destroy homes

MELBOURNE, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Three people are missing and homes have been destroyed, as catastrophic bushfire conditions worsen and firefighters warn more blazes could ignite.

Dozens of fires are burning across Victoria, with emergency warnings covering half the state in soaring temperatures and gusty, damaging winds.

New blazes sparked near Horsham, Ouyen, Avalon and Skipton on Friday, as emergency services continue to battle major fires near the town of Longwood and at Mount Lawson State Park, near Walwa, along with outbreaks in the state's alpine region and in Far East Gippsland.

A wind change was challenging firefighters and conditions could get even tougher, state control centre spokesperson David Nugent said.