Manar Abu Dhabi concludes second edition, celebrating emirate's landscapes through light art

ABU DHABI, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Manar Abu Dhabi, the acclaimed public light art exhibition organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and part of the Public Art Abu Dhabi initiative, concluded its second edition on 4th January 2026, after captivating residents and visitors alike since its return in November 2025.

The exhibition welcomed over 800,000 visitors, bringing together communities to experience Abu Dhabi's archipelagos, mangroves, oases and urban setttings in a new light.

The exhibition featured 15 Emirati and international artists and collectives from 10 countries who presented 22 site-specific light sculptures, projections, and immersive installations.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the second edition of Manar Abu Dhabi expanded to Al Ain’s cultural sites, inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, for the first time, marking a meaningful milestone that deepened the exhibition’s dialogue between contemporary artistic expression and the emirate’s historic settings.

Guided by the curatorial vision of Khai Hori (Artistic Director), Alia Zaal Lootah (Curator), Munira Al Sayegh (Curator), and Mariam Alshehhi (Assistant Curator), the exhibition unfolded under the theme 'The Light Compass', drawing inspiration from the Gulf's ancestral relationship with light and exploring its role as both guide and medium. With a curatorial approach that was designed to spark exploration and dialogue, encouraging transformative encounters between the audience, the artists and their artworks, Manar Abu Dhabi reaffirmed how public art can illuminate not only Abu Dhabi’s landscapes, but also the collective spirit that binds communities to the emirate’s rich natural and cultural heritage.

The exhibition proudly showcased a diverse array of celebrated artists; Abdulla Al Mulla, Ammar Al Attar, Christian Brinkmann, DRIFT, Encor Studio, Ezequiel Pini (a.k.a. Six N. Five), Iregular, KAWS, Khalid Shafar, Kirsten Berg, Lachlan Turczan, Maitha Hamdan, Pamela Tan, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer and Shaikha Al Mazrou, with their compelling works thoughtfully integrated across several distinct locations, with Jubail Island serving as the anchor site, alongide Souq Al Mina, Al Qattara Oasis and the Al Jimi Oasis. By presenting artworks that explored history, wayfinding, and guidance through light, Manar Abu Dhabi reinforced the emirate's identity as a vibrant cultural capital and has left a lasting impressions on visitors through its innovative installations and immersive experiences.

Complementing the artworks, Manar Abu Dhabi presented an extensive public programme that brought together art, technology, wellness, and community. The programme featured engaging talks exploring the intersection of art, technology, and public space; performances from acclaimed international and regional acts including internationally acclaimed singer EMEL; artist-led, creative, and educational workshops; climate and wellness programming; and WE ARE ONA X Manar Abu Dhabi, an exclusive immersive pop-up dining experience, marking WE ARE ONA's first appearance in the Middle East.

Manar Abu Dhabi is part of the Public Art Abu Dhabi initiative, serving as DCT Abu Dhabi's ongoing commitment to enhancing the emirate's urban fabric through public art. The initiative continues to strengthen ties between art and local communities through ambitious projects, including the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial, that celebrate Abu Dhabi's cultural heritage while embracing contemporary creativity and innovation.