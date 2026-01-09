Storm Goretti cuts power to 400,000 in France

PARIS, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Strong winds battered France on Friday as Storm Goretti hit northern Europe, leaving hundreds of thousands of households without power, Reuters reported.

In France, some 380,000 households lost power, mostly in the Normandy region and in Brittany, the Enedis power provider said.

Overnight, wind gusts of over 150 kph (93 mph) were registered in France's northwestern Manche region, with a record 213 kph in Barfleur, and the SNCF rail operator suspended train services between Paris and the Normandy region.