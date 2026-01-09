Hazza bin Zayed reviews key strategic energy, water projects in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has reviewed the region’s key strategic energy and water projects during a meeting today with a delegation from the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi (DoE), led by Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, DoE Chairman.

The meeting explored the DoE’s strategic directions, priorities and plans for the next phase, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of energy and water services, strengthening operational readiness to meet the requirements of population growth and development in Al Ain Region, supporting resource sustainability and improving service quality for community members, businesses and companies.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation among all relevant entities to enhance the long-term efficiency of services in this vital sector, in line with best practices and standards.

He also emphasised the need to adopt advanced solutions in the management of energy and water services to enhance operational efficiency and keep pace with technological developments in the sector, in line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to embed sustainability and promote the efficient use of resources.

The DoE delegation expressed their appreciation for H.H. Sheikh Hazza's continued support and keen interest in following up on strategic projects in Al Ain Region, reaffirming DoE’s commitment to working closely with all partners to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the energy and water ecosystem, serve the community and support the region’s comprehensive development objectives.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi; and Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Belajer Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi.