NCM forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather with possible rain, fog tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over some eastern and northern areas and a chance of rainfall.

Conditions are expected to become humid at night and on Sunday morning over some coastal areas, with the possibility of light fog formation.

In a statement today, NCM said that winds will be light to moderate in speed, becoming occasionally active. They will be southeasterly to northeasterly in direction, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate. The first high tide will occur at 17:42 and the second at 06:45, while the first low tide will be at 11:59 and the second at 23:45.

In the Sea of Oman, waves will also be light to moderate. The first high tide is expected at 15:32 and the second at 02:35, while the first low tide will occur at 09:17 and the second at 19:55.