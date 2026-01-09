1 Billion Followers Summit explores future of content industry in age of AI

DUBAI, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026, organised by the UAE Government Media Office under the theme “Content for Good'', reaffirmed its status as the world’s largest global platform bringing together content creators, experts, and investors from across various sectors. The summit officially opened today.

The first day’s sessions highlighted the future of the content industry and the role of technology, artificial intelligence, and digital currencies in empowering creators and expanding their global impact, through hands-on experiences and inspiring models presented by international speakers.

In this context, Entrepreneur, Travel Creator, Filmmaker, Max Zaharenkov stressed the importance of his participation in the summit and being present in Dubai, noting that his professional journey began with passion and evolved into a full-fledged career.

He explained that he has visited more than 100 countries worldwide and currently resides in Dubai, affirming his love for the city and his aspiration to spend extended periods there.

Zaharenkov said that what he does today started as a hobby, adding that those who work in fields they love do not feel the burden of work, but continue to create, driven by enjoyment and a desire for growth. He pointed out that maintaining curiosity and passion is what enables him to continue and excel.

For his part, Nic Puckrin, CEO & Co-founder Coin Bureau, said his participation in the summit aims to broaden his horizons beyond the cryptocurrency sector and connect with content creators from diverse disciplines.

Puckrin noted that the summit offers a unique opportunity to explore how content creators leverage social media platforms and their algorithms to deliver messages and build audiences, describing the experience of learning how these tools are used to create influence as both enriching and inspiring.