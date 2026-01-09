1 Billion Followers Summit stands out for its focus on content creators, Sony Alpha Ambassador

DUBAI, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Ian Nieuwenhuizen, Sony Alpha Ambassador (South Africa), said that what distinguishes the 1 Billion Followers Summit, which opened today in Dubai, is its strong focus on supporting content creators through advanced technologies and cameras that enable them to work better, faster, and with higher quality, in addition to the dynamic discussions hosted by the summit.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the summit, Nieuwenhuizen said that Sony’s platform at the event showcased the launch of the latest technologies in the world of cameras, representing a qualitative leap in the field. He noted that Sony was among the first companies to introduce mirrorless cameras, leading the market with the launch of the “Sony a7S III” series, which has now reached its fifth generation.

He explained that the latest generation features cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies integrated into the autofocus system, enabling the camera to recognise people, identify targets, and focus on them with high precision, making it exceptionally distinctive.

He added that for the media sector, image quality remains the most important factor at all times, and owning a compact camera that delivers cinema-level quality is a major advantage. In terms of speed, particularly for interviews or fast-paced shooting, he highlighted that in-body image stabilisation technology is a game changer, especially for photojournalists, as it allows them to conduct interviews quickly and with high stability, without the need for additional equipment.