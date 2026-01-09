Content industry undergoing fundamental transformation: Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit

DUBAI, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Participants at the 1 Billion Followers Summit, which kicked off today in Dubai, affirmed that the content industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation that calls for renewed focus on the human dimension and the true meaning of influence, away from mere numbers and rapid reach. They stressed that face-to-face interactions remain an indispensable element in building sustainable creative communities.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Nathan Barry, Founder and CEO of Kit, said that the 1 Billion Followers Summit represents a unique global space for content creators to meet and exchange expertise beyond screens and metrics. He emphasised that direct human connection is the most valuable element, one that modern technologies cannot replace.

Barry noted that hosting the summit in Dubai offers content creators from around the world the opportunity to meet in person and learn from one another’s experiences. He pointed out that informal encounters in the summit’s corridors contribute to building deep professional relationships and provide genuine insight into what succeeds today in the content economy. Such interactions, he said, create a natural learning environment where creators exchange experiences organically and gain exposure to real-world practices away from theoretical discourse.

Tarek Sakik, content creator, said that the Summit, hosted by Dubai, marks a qualitative shift in the trajectory of the content industry and lays the foundation for a new phase that prioritises human value over numbers and digital reach. He said that Dubai’s selection to host this global event reflects a well-informed reading of the opportunities created by rapid digital transformation, noting that the city has succeeded in bringing together content creators from diverse cultures under a unifying banner titled “Content for Good”, which reflects a clear vision of meaningful and responsible content.

Yasmin Nasser, chef and content creator, said that the content industry in the Arab world has reached an advanced level that qualifies it to compete globally. She stressed the importance of delivering content that combines benefit, education, and entertainment at the same time, in a way that serves society and reflects a positive image of the region.

Content creator Sean Doner said that the 1 Billion Followers Summit provides an exceptional environment for learning, growth, and expanding professional networks. He noted that such platforms are among the best spaces that bring together creators and industry leaders in one place.