Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi’s Sustainable Schools Initiative wins 7-star global recognition

ABU DHABI, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi’s (EAD) flagship Sustainable Schools Initiative (SSI) has achieved 7-star recognition, the highest rating of excellence, at the 11th International Best Practice Competition (IBPC) 2025, organised by the Centre for Organisational Excellence Research in New Zealand.

The 7-star rating puts SSI in first place of the 4th Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Excellence Award, distinguishing it as one of only 15 practices worldwide to earn this honour from more than 110 submissions across 15 entities for the year.

Launched in 2009 in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and the Ministry of Education, SSI has grown into a transformative initiative for environmental education. It empowers students to take small steps to create positive changes that promote sustainability in the classroom, school and community as a whole, nurturing a sense of ownership and responsibility towards their environment by addressing the environmental impact of their footprint through Green Audits, Eco Clubs, Outdoor Education and Train the Trainer components.

What began as a local initiative, SSI was acknowledged by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) as an innovative model for education for sustainable development, with the programme recommending its implementation worldwide, and as part of the Greening Education Partnership with the Ministry of Education and UNESCO. It has expanded to engage more than 562 schools across the United Arab Emirates, making it the country’s leading model for environmental education.

The programme’s impact is reflected in both participation and measurable outcomes. In the last academic year, over 20,287 students took part in Green Audits and 7,494 students participated in Eco Clubs, from which SSI catalysed 1,018 projects and environmental activations, while 70,592 students connected with nature through Outdoor Education activities. Teacher capacity-building has also been central to SSI’s success, with 4,709 teachers upskilled through the Trainer component.

During the last programme cycle (2022–2024), schools reported that an average of 2,442 litres of water per capita were recycled. Waste reduction outcomes included the recycling of 241,435 kilogrammes of waste, and energy savings were also notable with 71,864 school members following sound energy conservation methods.

The SSI was praised by IBPC judges for its innovation in digital integration as an online system was developed, allowing schools to self-assess and track their annual performance. This expanded SSI’s digital access to the initiative, making it a global model accessible to all its schools.

Training was provided to teachers through the e-Green e-learning platform, which made access to essential training easier and enabled teachers from all disciplines to actively contribute to environmental education. Previously, training courses were conducted in person, but due to the long distances between schools in the Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions, the platform was introduced to allow teachers to participate anywhere and at a time that suits them. This also helped reduce reliance on transportation, thereby contributing to lower carbon dioxide emissions.

These advances have not only reduced administrative burdens but have also expanded accessibility, making SSI a globally available learning model that can be accessed by anyone with an internet connection.

Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director of the Environment Information Science and Outreach Management Sector at EAD, said, “This global recognition affirms Abu Dhabi’s role as a leader in embedding sustainability into education. The Sustainable Schools Initiative is not only transforming the mindsets and behaviours of our students and teachers today but also shaping a generation that will carry forward the values of environmental stewardship, innovation and responsibility. Winning 7-star recognition places the UAE at the forefront of global best practices in environmental education, and we are proud to share this achievement with our partners, schools and communities that have made this journey possible.”

The initiative has already been recognised internationally by UNEP and the Global Environmental Education Partnership as a model for replication. The 7-star award further cements its role as a global benchmark in sustainability education, providing inspiration and a framework for other nations to follow.

With this achievement, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi will continue to enhance SSI’s reach, strengthen its digital platforms and contribute to international knowledge-sharing that advances sustainability education for future generations.