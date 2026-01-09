IPTC Summit to bring global energy leaders to Dubai for AI-focused Industry Dialogue

DUBAI, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai will host global energy leaders this January as the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) on AI and Digital Solutions for the Energy Industry takes place on 13–14 January 2026 at the Conrad Hotel, bringing together decision-makers, technology professionals and domain experts to examine how artificial intelligence is reshaping upstream operations and the broader energy value chain.

Pinar O. Yilmaz, IPTC Summit Chair, said, “IPTC is uniquely organised by four professional societies: the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG); the European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers (EAGE); the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG); and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), serving as the only fully integrated major joint event in the Middle East and Asia. We are a vital hub for geoscientists and engineers, fostering collaboration on integrated technical solutions to address the evolving needs of the energy sector while promoting impactful decarbonisation solutions.”

The Summit’s theme is: Transforming Energy Through AI: Innovation, Intelligence, Impact. Summit Co-Chair Abdulkarim AlMaazmi, Chief Executive Officer of Dragon Oil, said “the company has made advanced progress in integrating artificial intelligence solutions and digital technologies across its operations in Turkmenistan, Egypt, and Iraq”. He noted that these initiatives aim to enhance operational efficiency, improve decision-making, and support sustainable production across the company’s international assets.

Al Maazmi explained that Dragon Oil is leveraging AI-driven technologies in areas such as reservoir management, geological and geophysical interpretation, and performance optimisation across drilling and production activities. These digital solutions, he added, have contributed to improving operational reliability, strengthening safety standards, and maximising value from mature fields.

He further stated that Dragon Oil’s participation as the Main Sponsor of the conference reflects the company’s firm commitment to supporting knowledge-sharing platforms and advancing the adoption of artificial intelligence and digital solutions in the oil and gas sector, in line with the evolving needs of the global energy industry.

The two-day programme features two keynote sessions, two executive plenary sessions, four executive panel sessions, 15 technical sessions, dedicated ePoster sessions, and a technology showcase.

The summit will also host the IPTC Excellence Awards, recognising standout technological, sustainability, safety, and leadership achievements across the global energy industry.

The 2026 award recipients include the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Project by BP, which received the Project Excellence Award, and Ravenna CCS Phase 1 by Eni, recognised with the Sustainability Excellence Award. Rahul Patil of the Halliburton Technology Centre was honoured with the Distinguished Achievement Award, while the Young Professional Achievement Award was presented to Abdulrahman Alowaid and Hatem Abdullah Bajuaifer of Aramco, Rami Esbai of Bapco Upstream, and Yang Wang of China University of Petroleum (Beijing).