1 Billion Followers Summit 2026: Chris Do urges creators to embrace clarity, individuality to stand out online

DUBAI, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Branding strategist and content creator Chris Do, Founder and CEO of The Futur, argued that strong personal brands require clarity, courage and a willingness to be different — even at the risk of being disliked.

He made the remarks at the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 today during a session titled “How To Stand Out In A Noisy World”.

“If you say what everyone else is saying and do not take a position, you give people no reason to follow you or buy into your product or service,” he told the audience.

Do said that many professionals dilute their identities by adopting uniform “professional” personas, making themselves indistinguishable in an increasingly crowded digital landscape.

“We adopt a professional persona that strips us of our individuality,” he said. “That makes us blend in and become part of the crowd.”

He also stressed the importance of aesthetic discernment as a signal of quality and intent.

“Beauty is shorthand for quality,” he said. “When we go to a beautiful hotel or see a beautifully made product, we assume it has been made well. How you package yourself and your story matters — packaging matters a lot.”

The 1 Billion Followers Summit is expected to attract more than 30,000 attendees, including over 15,000 content creators, alongside more than 500 expert speakers with a combined audience exceeding 3.5 billion followers, as well as 150+ CEOs and global industry leaders.

The event aims to explore how digital influence can be harnessed responsibly to create social, cultural and economic value in an increasingly connected world.