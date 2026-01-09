Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation plays central role in shaping awareness, driving development, supporting future economy

DUBAI, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, attended the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest gathering dedicated to the content creation economy.

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the summit is being held in Dubai over three days at Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future, under the theme ‘Content for Good’. The event brings together more than 15,000 content creators and influencers, as well as over 500 speakers whose combined following exceeds 3.5 billion worldwide.

During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that content creation plays a central role in shaping awareness, driving development, and supporting the future economy.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said: “We believe that true investment lies in investing in minds that transform talent into impact and ideas into sustainable projects, creating opportunities and driving growth.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed added: “Our goal for the summit is to serve as a platform that equips youth from across the region and the world with the tools for influence and responsible content creation, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading destination for visionaries and creatives, and a global meeting point for those committed to serving humanity and creating hope.”

As part of the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed toured dedicated spaces for major global social media platforms participating in the fourth edition of the summit, which once again brings together Snapchat, X, YouTube, TikTok, Google Gemini, Meta (Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp), Disney+, and Twitch under one roof.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the summit’s key global initiatives, including the ‘1 Billion Acts of Kindness’ campaign, launched in partnership with MrBeast and supported by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the Varkey Foundation. The campaign recorded significant global engagement, with more than 170,000 community and humanitarian acts completed and over 100 million views achieved within three weeks.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed the AI Film Award, launched in partnership with Google Gemini, which is the largest and most valuable award of its kind globally, with a total prize value of $1 million. The award attracted interest from more than 30,000 participants across 116 countries, with 3,500 films submitted.

In addition, he was briefed on the outcomes of the first and second editions of the Creators Ventures programme, which aims to support and accelerate businesses within the content economy, while empowering entrepreneurial ventures and individuals.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied during his visit to the summit by Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

Focusing on two main pillars, the transition from content creation to impact creation through ‘Content for Good’, and the integration of AI tools into content development, the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit features more than 580 keynote sessions, roundtables, discussions, and workshops, delivered by over 500 global speakers and experts.