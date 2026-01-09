World Future Energy Summit 2026, IMI Media Group to present daily screenings of David Attenborough’s award-winning Ocean

ABU DHABI, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- IMI, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered global media group, will host daily screenings of Ocean with David Attenborough during the World Future Energy Summit, taking place from 13–15 January 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Produced by Silverback Films which is part of All3Media, a RedBird IMI company within IMI Ventures, Ocean with David Attenborough is a 95-minute cinematic exploration of humanity’s relationship with the ocean, revealing its vital role in planetary stability while highlighting threats and opportunities for marine recovery. It won Best Science/Nature Documentary and Best Cinematography at the 2025 Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

On the opening day of the Summit, attendees will have the rare opportunity to join a live post-screening Q&A with Keith Scholey, Director at Silverback Films, Scholey is one of the world’s most respected producers and directors of nature documentaries, including Our Planet, Our Planet II, A Perfect Planet, The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet, and David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet.

The Q&A will offer behind-the-scenes insight into the film and its impact. Speaking ahead of the screenings, Scholey said: “I am delighted to be coming to the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi to show our ocean conservation film Ocean with David Attenborough to share it with a nation which is so dedicated to marine protection.'

The film was released last May and premiered in London in the presence of His Majesty King Charles III and HRH William, Prince of Wales. Through breathtaking cinematography spanning coral reefs, kelp forests, and the open ocean, the documentary reveals how a healthy ocean underpins planetary stability, while confronting urgent threats such as destructive fishing practices and mass coral bleaching.

Sophia Sheikh, Content and Marketing Director, World Future Energy Summit, said: “Our event is about translating ambition into action, and that requires engaging people in diverse ways, and this partnership reflects our commitment to creating spaces where powerful stories sit alongside policy debate, technology, and investment. This collaboration with IMI shows how visual storytelling can deepen engagement and bring the urgency of sustainability challenges to life for our global audience.”

The documentary will be screened once daily throughout the three days of the World Future Energy Summit at the Greenpeace Cinema in ADNEC’s Hall 2. The screenings are open to all Summit delegates, including policymakers, industry leaders, investors, media, students, and innovators attending the region’s largest clean energy and sustainability gathering.

“By bringing Ocean with David Attenborough to this setting, IMI is reaffirming its commitment to purpose-driven storytelling that advances global sustainability conversation at moments of international climate focus,” said Ali Yousif Al Hammadi, Chief Operating Officer at IMI.

The first Greenpeace Cinema at World Future Energy Summit reflects the event’s evolution into a platform bridging policy, innovation, and public engagement. Designed as a cinema experience on the exhibition floor, it will offer delegates a reflective space to engage with curated ESG and energy focused films via individual headphones. In addition to screenings, the space will host panel discussions on topics, including the 2026 environmental media landscape and Islamic finance and renewable energy.

World Future Energy Summit 2026 – the 18th in the annual series hosted by Masdar - will convene close to 400 expert speakers across seven sector-specific conference tracks and a series of co-located events, positioning the event as a global think tank where policy, innovation, and real-world impact intersect.

This year’s Summit is on course to welcome record-breaking levels of attendees, exhibitors, guest speakers, and government partners, with leading international organisations such as IRENA and the EU Hydrogen Council hosting their own dedicated in-show summits.

The 2026 Summit also features new thematic zones and conference tracks designed to spotlight transformative technologies and market opportunities. It will feature the debut of FUSE AI, a first-of-its-kind exploration zone with an attached two-day conference dedicated to AI applications in energy, smart cities, and climate resilience while the Summit’s reimagined startup platform, The Greenhouse, will host more than 50 startups from across the clean energy, mobility, water, and climate-tech spectrum, connecting them directly with investors and corporate partners.

To access the Greenpeace Cinema and view Ocean with David Attenborough, registration to the event in mandatory. For more information, please visit - https://www.worldfutureenergysummit.com/













