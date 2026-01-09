Fazza Falcons Racing Cup to begin on 12 January at Lahbab Track in Dubai

DUBAI, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and President of the UAE Falcons Federation, the second edition of the Fazza Falcons Racing Cup (Telwah) will begin on 12 January at the Lahbab Track at the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Center in Dubai.

Held over a distance of 400 metres, the championship builds on the strong momentum of its inaugural edition last year, which set new benchmarks for excellence in falconry racing. The first edition witnessed wide participation, advanced technical standards, and competitive results that reflected the dedication and professionalism of falconers.

The Fazza Falcons Racing Cup holds particular significance, having been established in appreciation of the continued support extended to falconry racing by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE. In its second edition, the championship continues to spotlight distinguished falconers and provide them with a competitive platform to contend for leading positions and valuable prizes.

Competitions in the Public Category (Owners – Open) will be held on 12 January, while the Sheikh Category competitions are scheduled to take place on 17 January across six rounds.

Falcons competing in the Farkh category, including Jeer Shaheen, Jeer Tibah, Pure Jeer, and Qarmousha, that secure top three positions in the Fazza Championship for Falconry - Telwah, specifically in the Symbol and Golden Burqa rounds, along with the first-place winner in the Cash rounds, will qualify to compete in the Fazza Falcons Racing Cup. Total prizes for the championship amount to AED2.8 million. In addition, the top three Farkh category falcons from the Fazza Falcons Racing Cup rounds will qualify to participate in the final rounds of the Mohammed bin Rashid Falcons Cup.

Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary General of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing and Secretary General of the UAE Falcons Federation, expressed pride in the achievements of the championship, noting that despite its recent launch, it has established a strong presence rooted in authentic values and traditions. He affirmed that since its first edition, the championship has succeeded in leaving a clear mark on falconry racing at the national level.

He further noted that the inaugural edition witnessed strong attendance and high-level engagement, as H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum followed the competitions from the field and crowned the winners. This engagement, he said, reflected the leadership’s close connection with falconers and its support for one of the most important sports linked to the UAE’s heritage and national identity.

Bin Markhan added that the UAE Falcons Federation has published the terms, conditions, and all related championship details through its official social media platforms, reaffirming its commitment to providing accurate and timely information on all events held under its umbrella throughout the year, and ensuring that participants and stakeholders remain informed of the latest updates.