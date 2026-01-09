Twenty global content creators to lead worldwide social movement as part of '1 Billion Acts of Kindness' campaign

DUBAI, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Varkey Foundation, and global content creator James Stephen Donaldson, widely known as MrBeast, the names of 20 global content creators were announced as part of the the “1 Billion Acts of Kindness” campaign.

The campaign was launched by the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy, in collaboration with MrBeast, the creator behind the world's largest YouTube channel, and with the support of MBRGI and the Varkey Foundation.

The announcement was made during the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026, organised by the UAE Government Media Office and hosted by the United Arab Emirates from 9 to January, across Emirates Towers, DIFC, and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, under the theme “Content for Good.”

The summit brought together more than 15,000 content creators and influencers, alongside over 500 speakers, 150 CEOs, and global experts.

The revealed list of global content creators who will work alongside MrBeast and his team on impactful community initiatives, includes: Rebecca Lynn Zamol, Isabella Grace & Dallin Kenneth Lambert, Adam Waheed, Samuel Weidenhofer, Zhongni Zhu, Katrina Isabelle Buno, Orkuncan Işıtmak, Ricardo Marcelo Limon Cantu, Noor Stars, Khalid Al Ameri, Godfrey Mwamburi Wavonya, Ella Loren Y. Bulatao, Berthold Kobina Ackon, Mohamed Oussama Dairi, Walid El Musrati, Raghad Zamel, The World Sucks, Andy Studio, Majd Alzakout, and Priya & Sid.

The “1 Billion Acts of Kindness” campaign, considered the world’s largest global social movement, has already resulted in more than 170,000 humanitarian and community actions, generating over 100 million views within three weeks.

Mohammad Al Gergawi said: “Launching this global social movement from the 1 Billion Followers Summit, hosted in the UAE, reflects the nation’s mission of transforming digital influence into tangible, positive change in people’s lives. We view content creators as a powerful driver of humanitarian action and as role models who inspire millions to contribute to building and empowering communities. The results of this campaign, including 170,000 humanitarian and community actions, prove that we are capable of redefining the role of technology and media to serve humanity.”

Al Gergawi added: “By launching this global movement, the 1 Billion Followers Summit reaffirms its noble message and its ability to unite content creators and influencers worldwide around a shared humanitarian purpose, providing creatives with a platform to exercise their influence responsibly.”

He stated: “MBRGI’s support for this global movement stems from our humanitarian role and commitment to further promoting inspiring social impact and advancing community development, particularly through content creation, which has proven to be one of the most influential forces shaping the future. Through this campaign, creators’ messages transcend screens to plant seeds of goodness everywhere, offering an inspiring model for every individual to leave their mark through giving.”

Sunny Varkey said: “We are proud to be part of this global movement, which we support to reinforce our belief that education is one of the most powerful tools for changing the world for the better. Focusing this collective energy of content creators toward a single goal, namely addressing the most pressing societal challenges, inspires us all to unite our efforts to make a real difference in people’s lives. This movement within the 1 Billion Followers Summit marks the beginning of a new era of impactful digital humanitarian action.”

MrBeast said: “What we are witnessing today at the 1 Billion Followers Summit renews our belief in our ability to change people’s lives for the better. Today, my team and I selected twenty of the world’s most influential content creators to prove that, when united, creators possess extraordinary power. Our plans through this movement aim to inspire an entire generation to take action and create meaningful change that has a clear and lasting impact on communities. We are filled with excitement and anticipation, because what we will achieve alongside these 20 creators will set new rules and show the world that purposeful content is the strongest tool we have to shape the future.”

The “1 Billion Acts of Kindness” campaign was launched on 7 November 2025, when MrBeast, followed by more than 873 million followers across social platforms and whose videos generate more than 62 billion views annually, issued a global challenge to content creators worldwide to collectively produce one billion impactful acts of kindness across their countries.

Participants were invited to submit original videos documenting acts of kindness and positive social impact, ranging from local volunteering to supporting global causes. Submissions were accepted until 1 December 2025.

Selection criteria included authenticity, storytelling impact, creativity, and positive societal influence.

The humanitarian initiatives submitted included volunteering to support the elderly, people of determination, and the homeless; organising community services; raising awareness about social causes and charities; launching donation campaigns; planting trees; and enabling access to skills and knowledge through workshops and educational initiatives, among many other acts of kindness.