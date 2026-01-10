Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 opens tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026 will open tomorrow under the theme, The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go", focusing on mobilising efforts across the energy, finance, technology and community sectors in line with future requirements, and on transforming ambitions into practical and scalable solutions across various sectors.

ADSW 2026 outlines a roadmap to advance global progress and connect global goals with leaders of positive change. It does so by focusing on advancing the clean energy sector in the coming phase, expanding financing, developing innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence, and ensuring comprehensive transformation. The event also emphasises strengthening dialogue, expanding global impact, aligning sectors and enhancing cooperation among them, contributing to accelerating progress and broadening its horizons.

Launched by the United Arab Emirates and hosted by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), the week represents a leading global platform aimed at driving sustainable progress. It brings together leaders from governments, business, finance and society to translate ambitions into effective solutions by strengthening connectivity between systems and across the energy, water, food, technology and investment sectors.

Over more than 18 years of global impact, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week has continued to play a key role in bringing together policy development, innovation support and financing to turn ideas into meaningful action and develop solutions that balance environmental preservation, economic resilience and social development.

The global event focuses on fostering cooperation in sustainability, hosting each January in Abu Dhabi a distinguished group of global leaders and experts. It also continues its work through year-round initiatives that enhance engagement among stakeholders, support the scaling of solutions and deliver tangible progress towards building a prosperous future for all.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is held annually in Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s fastest-growing and most dynamic cities, which has achieved remarkable development progress over recent decades and consolidated its position as a global destination for business and innovation, a cultural and financial hub, and a world-class tourism destination.