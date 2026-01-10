Dubai Police Carnival at City Walk engages public with interactive shows, smart services

DUBAI, 10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police launched the Dubai Police Carnival at City Walk Dubai, attracting strong public turnout as families and visitors enjoyed a wide range of interactive, educational, and entertaining activities.

The carnival runs until Sunday, daily from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

The opening was attended by Major General Rashid Al Falasi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue, Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, and Brigadier Expert Hamed Mohammad Al Hashemi, Director of the General Department of Airport Security.

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri said the carnival reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to strengthening security awareness through engaging community initiatives. He highlighted that such events enhance communication with the public, reinforce community partnership, and build trust between police and society.

He added that the carnival supports Dubai Police’s strategic goals of promoting safety, security, and community happiness by introducing police services through enjoyable family-oriented activities. The initiative opens new channels of communication with all segments of society in an innovative and transparent way, reinforcing the idea that everyone is a partner in maintaining safety.

The carnival offers a vibrant atmosphere designed for all age groups. One of the highlights is the Makers Studio, which hosts creative workshops encouraging children and teenagers to explore their talents in an inspiring and innovative environment.

Khalid Children’s Magazine, issued by the Security Media Department, also features a dedicated interactive platform combining education and entertainment through digital games, sports activities, competitions, and quizzes. Children can receive printed copies of the magazine, police-themed stickers, and special gifts.

Visitors can explore a wide range of police, traffic, and community services, led by the Dubai Police Smart App. The app provides easy access to key services such as paying traffic fines, reporting accidents and cybercrime, requesting certificates and permits, and activating the SOS emergency feature. It supports multiple languages and allows users to complete transactions without visiting police stations.

The carnival also highlights community volunteering opportunities through the Dubai Police Volunteering Platform, encouraging individuals to contribute actively to society while promoting teamwork and shared responsibility.

The Smart Home Security service is showcased as an advanced system that links sensors and cameras directly to Dubai Police’s operations room for round-the-clock monitoring and rapid response.

Visitors also learn about services dedicated to protecting and supporting children and women, along with available communication channels through the smart app, website, and 901 call centre.

Other services on display include the Police Eye service for reporting violations, the smart Lost and Found system, the upgraded service for enquiring about circulars and travel bans, and the Aman Roads platform, which raises traffic safety awareness among drivers, pedestrians, and students.

The Dubai Police Museum section allows visitors to explore the history of Dubai Police through artefacts, equipment, and photographs documenting key stages of development. The historic Ramadan Cannon, first introduced in 1945, is also on display.

The carnival programme features motorcycle and cycling shows, performances by the Dubai Police Academy Band, K9 demonstrations, luxury tourist patrol vehicles, the Ghiath patrol simulator, a vintage Land Rover, and exhibits related to the UAE SWAT Challenge, including an armoured vehicle and diving suit.