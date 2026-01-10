SEF 2026 empowers youth with Sharjah’s Little Founders launch

SHARJAH,10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF 2026) has launched Sharjah’s Little Founders (SLF), a curated zone designed to nurture entrepreneurial aspirations and skills among children aged 7 to 12.

The launch reflects SEF’s broader vision to empower aspirants to excel at all stages of their entrepreneurial journey, from generating creative ideas to leading innovation.

Applications are now open for young participants to join the inaugural cohort of the zone.

Sharjah’s Little Founders offers a hands-on, age-appropriate experience that enables children to explore entrepreneurship through practical learning, idea development, and pitching in a fun, supportive environment. SLF is one of the 10 specially curated SEF zones, each addressing a distinct stage or dimension of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, reinforcing the festival’s position as the region’s most comprehensive platform for founders, innovators, and future change-makers.

Highlighting the significance of the new zone, Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, which organises SEF, said, “Entrepreneurship is a journey that begins with curiosity and confidence at an early age. By further diversifying SEF’s curated zones to include Sharjah’s Little Founders, we are thoughtfully creating a space for young minds to explore ideas, build problem-solving skills, and engage with entrepreneurship in an accessible and inspiring way. SLF reflects our dedication to developing a truly inclusive ecosystem and investing early in the next generation of innovators.”

Candidates can apply to SLF using an online submission form. Judges will select the top 10 Little Founders, who will receive exhibition booths in the SLF zone and attend a workshop at SEF 2026 to prepare before presenting their idea in the main SLF Pitch Competition Prize. Each of the 10 candidates will have 5 minutes on stage, followed by 5 minutes of questions and answers with the judges. There will be an overall Pitch Competition winner, who will be awarded a grand prize of AED10,000 and a family staycation at Shurooq properties. Winners will be announced during the SEF closing ceremony.

SLF also includes 10 booths where candidates will showcase their business idea, demonstrate its potential for revenue, and make their booth appealing and interactive. Three winners will receive trophies, and all participants will receive certificates.

With an expected audience of 14,000 attendees, SEF 2026 will create a dynamic space where 300 of the brightest minds across industries will present invaluable guidance and inspiration for startups, professionals and graduates seeking to achieve their full potential.