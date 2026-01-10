ADCMC activates Al Dhafra Coordination & Monitoring Centre

ABU DHABI, 10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre - Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), has activated its Coordination and Monitoring Centre in the Al Dhafra region, marking a significant step towards enhancing on-the-ground emergency preparedness and response capabilities in one of the emirate’s largest, most geographically diverse, and economically vital areas.

The activation of the centre is a crucial component of ADCMC's efforts to bolster its field presence throughout the emirate, in line with the unique nature and characteristics of each region, as well as enable prompt and efficient responses to any possible emergency or crisis.

Dr. Abdulla Hamarain Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Response and Recovery Sector, ADCMC, said, “The activation of the Coordination and Monitoring Centre in Al Dhafra represents a critical strategic step. The region’s enormous geographic expanse, environmental diversity, and strategic economic importance require a tailored approach to preparedness and coordination, in line with the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision to enhance crisis readiness throughout the emirate and develop a robust, integrated response system.”

He added, “This activation marks a shift from a centrally focused response model to a more balanced approach, one defined by distributed capabilities and proximity to potential incident sites.”

He continued, “This step is part of the Centre’s broader mission to establish a crisis management framework grounded in spatial flexibility and institutional integration, ultimately strengthening Abu Dhabi’s capacity to protect its community and economy against any emerging challenges.”

The Centre’s activation is an additional pillar in Abu Dhabi’s broader crisis management ecosystem. It underscores the Centre’s commitment to building a responsive and adaptive system that acknowledges the unique nature of each region in the emirate, enhances field readiness, fosters effective collaboration with partners and stakeholders, and creates a world-class model in emergency, crisis, and disaster management.