Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Fall 2025 graduation ceremony

SHARJAH, 10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), attended the graduation ceremony for 476 undergraduate students from the Fall 2025 class at the University of Sharjah (UOS) at the University City Hall on Saturday morning.

The ceremony began with the national anthem of the UAE, followed by the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur'an, and concluded with a speech by Dr Essam Al Din Ajami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, in which he thanked and appreciated H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, who set the insightful vision, adopted the university's mission, and laid out the roadmap for building a human being armed with values and ethics before knowledge.

Addressing the graduating students, Dr Essam said, "Today, you are standing on the threshold of a real stage, where science is moving from the realm of achievement to the space of application, from the classroom to the fields of life, and from theory to tangible reality in cognitive life. You have acquired knowledge and been trained in scientific methodology. Now it is time to translate this science into tangible effect, this knowledge into added value, and this effort into a service to the community."

The Chancellor of the University of Sharjah added that UOS was never about walls and halls, but rather about a promise to make a human being. "Our keenness to link knowledge to values, the direction of scientific research towards solving real problems, and the recognition that the student is a partner in shaping the future, not a mere recipient of it. I stand before you today as a father who shares with his children a pivotal moment in their lives, the transition from the halls of learning to a position of influence in society. You are embarking today on the fields of life from a university that has established itself as an academic presence, achieved qualitative leadership, and earned a globally recognised reputation, placing it among the ranks of influential universities locally and regionally."

Ajami gave several tips to the graduates, saying, "Preserve your identity and be open to the world. You are graduates of a global university in the heart of the United Arab Emirates, where originality and modernity combine. Carry your values and identity wherever you go, and at the same time be open to the world's cultures and experiences, as the balance between roots and wings is the secret of success in a globalised world."

During his speech, the Chancellor of the UOS expressed his appreciation to the graduates' parents, emphasising that they were the main pillar and the real partners in their children's educational journey, with their patience, sacrifices, and moral and material support, which contributed to this success. He noted that this achievement is credited to them, as it is for their children.

He also praised the role of the faculty members, appreciating their sincerity and dedication in carrying the message of science and instilling knowledge, values and ethics in the hearts of students, stressing that they are the main pillar in building generations and a source of pride in their sincere giving.

The Chancellor concluded his speech by saying, "We are confident in your abilities, optimistic about your future, and proud of you. Remember that true success is not measured only by what you achieve for yourselves, but also by the impact you leave on the lives of others."

He congratulated the graduates, asking God to bless their knowledge and guide their footsteps.

Abdullah Yousef Al Sayegh, a graduate of the College of Business Administration, delivered a speech to the graduates, during which he expressed his pride in this moment, which marks the culmination of an academic journey rich in learning and experience, and stressed that graduation day is not only about obtaining a certificate but also reflects a complete path of effort, perseverance, and intellectual and human growth, in which students move from the stage of achievement to taking responsibility and from the study seats to the fields of life.

Al Sayegh noted that this achievement would not have been possible without the wise vision and continuous support the University of Sharjah has received, and expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the founder of the university, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his great interest in science and the humanities, and to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for his constant support for the university's progress and its students.

Graduate Abdullah Al Sayegh praised the pivotal role played by members of the academic and administrative staff, highlighting the prominent knowledge, experience and solid values they brought, which contributed to refining students' personalities and enhancing their intellectual and research abilities.

Al Sayegh concluded his speech by emphasising that the graduates leave the university with knowledge, responsibility and solid values, pledging to be the best ambassadors for the University of Sharjah in the workplace and in giving, and to contribute effectively to serving the community and creating the future, inspired by what they have learned to make a positive and sustainable impact on their future journey.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi presented certificates to 476 graduate students from all undergraduate programmes across the colleges, as follows: 25 graduates from the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, 111 graduates from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, 83 graduates from the College of Business Administration, 79 graduates from the College of Engineering, 45 graduates from the College of Law, 4 graduates from the College of Fine Arts and Design, 30 graduates from the College of Communication, 10 graduates from the College of Science, 61 graduates from the College of Computing and Informatics, and 28 graduates from the College of Public Policy.

He congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their future lives.