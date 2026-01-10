NCM forecasts clear to partly cloudy skies, chance of light rain tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts that tomorrow’s weather will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds developing over certain eastern and northern regions and a possibility of light rain during the day.

Humidity levels are expected to rise at night and into Monday morning in some inland and coastal areas, with a likelihood of fog or light fog formation.

In a statement, the Centre said that winds will be southeasterly turning to northwesterly at 10 to 25, reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea in the Arabian Gulf will be slight, with the first high tide at 18:33, the second at 07:19, the first low tide at 13:08, and the second at 00:10.

In the Sea of Oman, the sea will also be slight, with the first high tide at 17:13, the second at 03:01, the first low tide at 10:26, and the second at 20:22.