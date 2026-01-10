1 Billion Followers Summit stresses medical content's role in raising public awareness

DUBAI, 10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit, now in its fourth edition in Dubai, highlighted the importance of specialised, high-quality content in digital media as a means to raise public awareness, provide reliable information, and support development, particularly in health and education, by allowing experts to connect directly with the public through digital platforms.

Dr. Ahmed Ezzat, an Egyptian doctor specialising in women’s health and a medical content creator, said that medical education and awareness are just as important as work inside clinics and operating rooms. He noted that many patients only realise they have health problems when the condition has reached advanced stages, due to the lack of accurate information at the right time.

Speaking on the sidelines of the second day of the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai, he said that social media has changed how people receive health information. In many cases, patients now trust influencers more than doctors, because they see influencers every day through videos, live streams, and stories, while they may avoid visiting a doctor out of fear of facing illness.

He explained that this gap has led to the spread of inaccurate and unreliable information shared by some non-specialist influencers, which puts people’s health at risk. He stressed that the solution lies in doctors themselves becoming content creators and influencers who provide correct medical information in a simple and engaging way.

Dr. Ezzat added that this approach serves the entire healthcare system and society, as it supports awareness and early diagnosis in the first stages of disease. Early awareness benefits patients directly, helps reduce treatment costs, improves the efficiency of digital platforms, and supports government efforts in preventive healthcare.

He also praised the role of the UAE in this field, noting that the past three years have seen a major growth in medical content on digital platforms. However, he stressed that the goal is not to showcase or film patients, but to raise health awareness and provide reliable medical information.