SIH brings authenticity to Khorfakkan’s Al Sidrah neighbourhood

SHARJAH, 10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its living heritage programme, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) has brought the spirit of local traditions back to life in the Sidrah suburb of Khorfakkan.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Naqbi, head of SIH’s Khorfakkan branch, said the Sidrah neighbourhood events will run until 10th January, 2026. Visitors can experience the area's rich popular traditions in an authentic heritage setting.

The programme features cultural workshops, traditional folk performances, heritage games, and competitions, encouraging community participation. There will also be an exhibition of classic automobiles and showcases of family-run crafts, all designed to strengthen cultural identity and connect new generations with their roots.