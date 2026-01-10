1 Billion Followers Summit highlights role of content creation in boosting digital economy, safeguarding public awareness

DUBAI, 10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said that the content creation industry has become an integral part of the UAE’s digital economy, noting that Dubai continues to consolidate its position as a global hub for empowering content creators, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, currently taking place in Dubai, Al Gergawi said the objective is to support startups and business owners and enable them to establish their companies and test their ideas in a stimulating environment.

He explained that Dubai represents an ideal platform for testing business models and launching from there into global markets.

He added that the digital economy is rich in capabilities and potential that contribute to driving economic growth, stressing the importance of helping content creators develop their businesses, scale their companies, and expand their follower base.

Al Gergawi emphasised that entering the content creation market requires specialisation, noting that most prominent names in the field achieved success by focusing on specific niches, an approach that positively reflected on their audience reach and economic value.