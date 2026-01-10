Strong competition on opening day of UAE National MMA Championship 6 in Al Ain

AL AIN, 10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Action got underway on Saturday at the UAE National MMA Championship 6, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, at UAE University in Al Ain, with impressive performances from emerging athletes.

The championship marked the start of the new season and saw strong participation from dozens of male and female athletes representing top clubs and academies from across the UAE.

The opening day delivered competitive matchups, highlighting athletes’ physical and mental preparation, supported by smooth organisation that allowed competitors to perform at a high level from the beginning.

Day one action took place across the Youth D (10–11 years), Youth C (12–13 years), and Youth B (14–15 years) categories, giving coaches and technical teams an early look at athlete performance and progress while strengthening competition across different age groups.

Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martials Arts Federation, President of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “The UAE National MMA Championship is an important evaluation point at the start of the season. It allows clubs and academies to closely follow athlete performance and measure the progress made during the preparation period, helping to build a strong base for upcoming competitions.

“We thank the UAE’s visionary leadership for its continued support of sport and athletes, and for investing in Emirati youth to help them develop their skills. What we saw in Al Ain today was more than just results or fights. It was a strong start to the season and a sign that the work is heading in the right direction. Our focus at this stage is on building a long-term pathway for developing talent, starting with younger age groups and leading to international competition. This was clear in the strong participation, good organisation, and the level of performances on the opening day.”

Taj Nasr of ADMA Academy, who won first place in the Youth B under-67kg category, said, “I am very happy with the result. I only recently started practising mixed martial arts alongside jiu-jitsu, and I train six days a week. I previously competed at the Youth MMA World Championship, where I finished third.”

The championship will continue tomorrow with the remaining bouts, with further action expected as competition begins in the Youth A (16–17 years) and Adults (18 years and above) categories.