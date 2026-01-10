Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy highlights Dubai’s strengths as global hub for content creators during 1 Billion Followers Summit

DUBAI, 10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, highlighted Dubai’s advantages as a global destination for content creators and a leading hub for companies specialising in the production and development of digital content during its participation in the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026, the world’s largest gathering dedicated to shaping the future of the content creation economy.

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office under the theme ‘Content for Good’, the three-day event is taking place in Dubai across Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future.

During a keynote session titled “Why Dubai?” on the summit’s second day, Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, highlighted Dubai’s strong proposition as a base for launching and scaling digital businesses and creative content ventures.

He noted that the emirate’s advanced infrastructure, stability, investment-friendly regulatory environment, and global connectivity continue to strengthen its position as a leading hub for digital business and innovation.

Al Gergawi explained that these foundations support the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to generate AED 100 billion in annual economic value through digital transformation projects. He added that Dubai’s business ecosystem brings together innovation, diverse talent, and high-growth opportunities, strengthening the ability of entrepreneurs to succeed and stand out.

He also noted that Dubai offers an integrated ecosystem that supports the growth of the creative economy across its various sectors, built on security and stability, cultural diversity and social openness, and an advanced business environment that meets the needs of entrepreneurs and digital creators.

Al Gergawi commented, “Dubai offers outstanding opportunities for growth and innovation, providing creative talent with an ideal platform to deliver positive impact through purpose-driven content. The emirate’s ability to attract top global talent is a key advantage for content creators who rely on specialised teams to elevate the quality and creativity of their work, enabling them to launch and scale their projects to the highest standards of competitiveness and innovation.”

He noted that Dubai’s strategic location at the crossroads of global markets positions the emirate as an ideal launchpad for entrepreneurs looking to expand regionally and internationally, particularly across the fast-growing digital economy. He added that Dubai’s modern quality of life, advanced public services, and cultural openness continue to attract entrepreneurs and innovators from around the world.

Al Gergawi also highlighted Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s impactful programmes and initiatives aimed at supporting and empowering entrepreneurs, innovators, and tech startups in leveraging Dubai’s digital business ecosystem and advanced infrastructure. He also invited companies across all technology sectors, including digital media, to engage with the chamber to take advantage of its comprehensive services and gain deeper insight into the opportunities available within Dubai’s digital economy.

He stressed the importance of sustaining efforts to promote the development of advanced digital skills, highlighting Dubai’s hosting of the 50th edition of the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals. The world’s leading programming competition will take place from 15 to 20 November 2026, reflecting Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and its ability to attract talent across the technology sector.

Al Gergawi added that, as the official host of the contest, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy aims to help build a future-ready innovation environment in which talent and ideas can thrive, reflecting its role in advancing entrepreneurship and emerging technologies. He noted that the ICPC attracts around 12,000 coaches each year, who support approximately 63,000 students from about 3,500 universities across 93 countries.

Al Gergawi also highlighted the opportunities offered by the ‘Create Apps Championship’ held by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy as part of the ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ initiative. He noted that since its launch in 2023, the championship has attracted strong interest from innovators and digital entrepreneurs, receiving more than 5,800 registrations across its first two editions. He added that the initiative has supported the development and launch of more than 55 smart applications, reflecting its role in strengthening technical capabilities, providing a platform for new ideas, and further advancing Dubai’s digital economy ecosystem.

He also pointed to Dubai Founders HQ, a joint initiative launched by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which offers an integrated platform bringing together founders, investors, corporates, and enabling partners under one roof. Combining a physical presence with an always-on digital ecosystem, Dubai Founders HQ serves as a key gateway to Dubai’s innovation landscape, directly connecting startups with investors, major companies, partners, and support entities to accelerate growth.

Al Gergawi added that Expand North Star, the world’s largest event for startups and investors, provides an ideal platform to stimulate digital innovation and convert ambitious ideas into successful businesses. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the event’s 10th edition was held last October and brought together more than 2,000 high-potential startups from around the world, 40 unicorns, and over 1,200 investors managing assets exceeding US$ 1.1 trillion.

He also highlighted Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s ‘Business in Dubai’ platform, which offers a suite of institutional services in collaboration with a network of partners, together with business matchmaking support to help companies seeking to establish or expand in Dubai identify suitable partners, investors, and customers.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, is among the strategic partners of the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit. The partnership reflects shared efforts to foster an enabling environment for creative industries supported by advanced digital infrastructure, while promoting the production of purpose-driven content that keeps pace with global economic change and strengthens the digital economy’s contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).