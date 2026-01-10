On behalf of UAE President, Lana Nusseibeh participates in opening ceremony of Cyprus’ assumption of EU Council Presidency

NICOSIA, Cyprus, 10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, participated in the ceremony marking the Republic of Cyprus’ assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, held in Nicosia on Wednesday 7 January 2026.

Lana Nusseibeh conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to the Cypriot leadership, along with their congratulations on Cyprus’ assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the EU, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Cyprus and its people.

Furthermore, Lana Nusseibeh reaffirmed the longstanding relations and strategic ties between the UAE and Cyprus and highlighted Cyprus’ role as a trusted partner for the UAE in Europe, and its importance in supporting dialogue and cooperation across the Mediterranean region and Europe. EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, in her speech at the event, pointed to “Cyprus's vital role in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza”, which includes the long-standing cooperation between Cyprus and the UAE in sending relief goods through the ‘Amalthea’ maritime corridor established by Nicosia.

She also emphasised that Cyprus’ Presidency of the Council of the EU presents an opportunity to further strengthen the ties between the UAE and the EU in support of shared goals related to stability, development, and prosperity. The potential of UAE-EU ties was echoed by Antonio Costa, President of the President of the European Council, who in his remarks at the event noted the “impressive progress” in trade negotiations with the United Arab Emirates, and emphasized the EU’s eagerness to conclude the agreement with the UAE for the benefits of both peoples.

She underlined that her visit built on the momentum established by the recent visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Cyprus in December 2025, the first by a President of the UAE, reflecting the shared commitment of both countries to further elevate this strategic partnership within the context of an ambitious, forward-looking agenda.

During her two-day visit to Nicosia, Lana Nusseibeh held extensive meetings with Cypriot Foreign Minister, Constantinos Kombos, and Deputy Foreign Minister, Marilena Raouna, during which they discussed avenues to expand collaboration including economic engagement, humanitarian efforts, regional developments, and multilateral cooperation. She also met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, to discuss bilateral ties and developments in the region.

Lana Nusseibeh’s delegation included Mohammed Saif Helal Mohammed Alshehhi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Cyprus, and Mohamed Al Sahlawi, UAE ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and the European Union.