'We want UAE’s story narrated in language of hope, achievement, tolerance': Abdulla Al Hamed at 1 Billion Followers Summit

DUBAI, 10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE’s leadership has laid strong foundations for national identity and citizenship values that guide Emiratis in all circumstances and every platform, said Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority (NMA).

Speaking at a keynote session during the second day of the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026, in Dubai, Al Hamed said the vision of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan serves as a guiding light for citizens in the digital space, where every Emirati acts as an “extraordinary ambassador” for the country’s values and principles.

He emphasised that safeguarding the UAE’s reputation and promoting its image as a land of peace, future-making and nation-building is a shared responsibility, noting that the moral compass of Emiratis was defined by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and rooted in the legacy of the late UAE founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, marked by humility, and generosity.

Al Hamed affirmed that the UAE’s media narrative is inspired from the nation’s leadership philosophy rooted in philosophy, pride, achievement and a balanced view. This philosophy prioritises reason and action over emotional reactions.

UAE media does not chase political “trends”, rather adopts “strategic silence”, which in no way means absence from the stage, but a calculated presence that carefully chooses the when and the why, out of conviction that loud noise fades quickly, but action is immortalised in history.

Al Hamed said the UAE views social media platforms as arenas for civilised and constructive dialogue, and as open windows through which the world can see the country’s authentic values and traditions.

“Every word published by Emirati content creators carries the pulse of national values and reflects the dignity and maturity of society. Fruitless disputes do not align with Emirati culture,” Al Hamed said.

“Drawing on the leadership’s approach, wisdom requires ignoring noise and provocation. The UAE’s most powerful response to challenges lies in the tangible reality it builds. While others choose rhetoric, the UAE chooses impact.”

He said that robust strength, space missions and advanced infrastructure is the language that UAE adopts and the world understands.

Al Hamed described the media as the first line of defence for national values, collective awareness and the country’s image.

“The UAE’s national narrative documents a real journey of achievements, not fiction, protecting a reality some seek to distort because of its depth of success and distinction,” he added.

He stressed that confronting organised campaigns does not require mirroring them, but rather presenting a more truthful alternative narrative.

“Our strength lies in the fact that our story is real; its protagonists are our people, and its achievements are visible to visitors before citizens,” he said.

Al Hamed added that credibility is the UAE’s primary weapon against coordinated misinformation, noting that reality on the ground is the strongest media response.

“Solid community awareness turns society itself into a shield that recognises malicious agenda and transforms them into opportunities for greater national cohesion.”

Al Hamed said that content creators today are the UAE’s digital ambassadors and guardians of its image.

“The key question is not who tells the UAE’s story, but with what spirit it is told. The country wants its story narrated in the language of hope, achievements and tolerance,” he added.

Al Hamed outlined the pillars of the UAE’s vision: unity, stability, people at the heart of development, comprehensive and sustainable growth, peace and coexistence as enduring values.

“UAE’s vision is supported by a balanced foreign policy and an open national identity rooted firmly in its principles,” he said.

In conclusion, Al Hamed addressed the pillars of the UAE’s national narrative, centred around people, quality of life and future leadership. This narrative, he said, reflects global openness and commitment to peace, coexistence and harmony.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026, organised by the UAE Government Media Office and hosted by the UAE from 9 to 11 January, across Emirates Towers, DIFC, and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, under the theme “Content for Good.”