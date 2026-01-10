Leadership vision reinforces UAE’s position as premier hub for creators, innovators, entrepreneurs: Latifa bint Mohammed

DUBAI, 10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, today visited the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to shaping the content creation economy.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed said the success of the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit reflects the UAE’s established global standing, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa added that the leadership’s vision has cemented the UAE’s status as a leading destination that supports creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs from around the world across multiple fields, including content creation.

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office under the theme ‘Content for Good’, the summit is being held until 11 January across Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future.

During her visit, H.H. Sheikha Latifa was accompanied by Her Excellency Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet, and His Excellency Saeed Al Eter, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office. The visit included a tour of the pavilions of several leading global platforms, including Meta and Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa said that the summit's theme, ‘Content for Good’, underscores the importance of creating content with a positive social impact. She said the theme highlights the vital role creators play in both upholding societal values and driving sustainable development that benefits communities and humanity at large.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa praised the summit’s scale and level of participation, noting that this reflects its growing momentum and underscores its expanding influence within the content creation sector. She highlighted the sector’s continued annual growth and its increasing contribution to global knowledge-economy investment.

With an expected attendance of over 30,000 visitors, the 1 Billion Followers Summit is hosting more than 15,000 content creators, in addition to over 500 speakers with a collective audience of 3.5 billion.

The summit features a rich programme of over 580 events, including keynote sessions, roundtables, interactive dialogues, and workshops. These sessions will feature the participation of 150 CEOs and global experts.