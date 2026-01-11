Retired England star Rio Ferdinand reflects on settling in Dubai to pursue new dreams

DUBAI, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand shared his personal journey from global sporting icon to influential media figure and business leader during a fireside session at the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 in Dubai.

Speaking on the second day of the summit, the world’s largest gathering of the content creation industry, organised by the UAE Government Media Office under the theme “Content for Good”, Ferdinand reflected on how his life and ambitions have evolved since stepping away from professional football.

Ferdinand, an entrepreneur and content creator, revealed that he moved to Dubai five months ago with his wife and three of his children, while his two older sons remain in the UK to pursue their football careers. He said that while the emirate’s safety and security were key factors in his decision, it was the prevailing sense of optimism that left the strongest impression.

That atmosphere, he explained, brings a certain peace of mind that fuels creativity, clarity and disciplined thinking — qualities essential for people striving to achieve ambitious professional or creative goals.

“I’ve been used to a lot of negativity and scepticism, and people looking for reasons why your idea might not work,” Ferdinand said. “The optimism I find here makes me bounce out of bed ready to go every day. It gives me the energy I need right now.”

Ferdinand admitted that after retiring from football, he initially feared that his public identity and opportunities might end with his sporting career.

“I worried that people would remember me only for football,” he said. “That wouldn’t have satisfied my ambition.”

He stressed that individuals should constantly challenge themselves, rather than becoming defined by past achievements.

“You have to keep looking forward, set new goals and push into new areas, that’s how you continue to grow,” he said.

Ferdinand also highlighted his humanitarian work, noting that he founded a charitable foundation a decade ago, which now supports education for around 20,000 students while also working to create employment opportunities.

He said making a meaningful difference in people’s lives brings a sense of fulfilment that is essential to emotional balance, and encouraged content creators to take an active role in humanitarian causes.

The session was moderated by British entrepreneur and content creator Dr Simon Squibb, whose work focuses on helping people launch ideas and businesses.

Squibb, who won the 1 Billion Followers Summit Award last year, said Emiratis should be proud that Dubai has become a global hub for ambitious individuals and innovators.

“Dubai today is a destination for pioneers, dreamers and builders from all over the world,” Squibb said.

The session concluded with Jordan, a football podcaster, taking to the stage to outline his vision for expanding the platform. Squibb then announced a £20,000 investment to support Jordan in developing his online presence and equipping his London studio with the latest equipment.

The fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit has attracted more than 30,000 attendees, including over 15,000 content creators, more than 500 expert speakers with a combined following of over 3.5 billion, and more than 150 CEOs and global thought leaders.