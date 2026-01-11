Federal National Council participates in IRENA Legislators and Regulators Forum

ABU DHABI, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal National Council (FNC) participated in the IRENA Legislators and Regulators Forum 2026, held in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Rethinking the Framework: Powering the Renewable Energy Transition.”

As countries move from climate commitments to concrete implementation, this year’s examined how legislative and regulatory action can accelerate renewable energy deployment, unlock investment at scale, and ensure that the energy transition delivers inclusive and lasting socio-economic benefits.

The FNC delegation included Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Council and representative of the Inter-Parliamentary Union at the forum, and Dr. Sedra Rashid Al Mansouri, FNC member.

Dr. Al Nuaimi delivered a speech during the forum in which he stressed that energy represents a fundamental pillar for achieving shared prosperity and building a future that serves all humanity without exclusion.

Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi said that the lack of justice in access to energy contributes to instability, while sustainable energy can serve as a tool for cooperation and peace-building.

He underscored the importance of parliamentary dialogue and building bridges of partnership, calling on parliamentarians to play an active role in supporting the work of IRENA and promoting a culture of dialogue and openness as a basis for addressing shared global challenges.

Dr. Sedra Rashid Al Mansouri delivered the Federal National Council’s address at the forum on behalf of Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, emphasising that the energy transition must be discussed within a scientific and humanitarian framework, given the escalating challenges of climate change and their health, economic and social consequences.

She noted that renewable energy is no longer merely a technical option, but a humanitarian and developmental necessity, as underscored by international reports warning of growing risks facing communities.

Dr. Sedra underscored the role of the Federal National Council in reinforcing climate governance, reviewing related policies and supporting their alignment with the UAE’s national commitments.