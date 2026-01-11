Rashid bin Humaid inaugurates Ajman University Medical Centre

AJMAN, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department and Vice Chairman of Ajman University’s Board of Trustees, inaugurated the Ajman University Medical Centre.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone in Ajman University’s transition to a non-profit institution, reinforcing its academic mission and its role as a community-serving university. The Medical Centre strengthens the University’s contribution to healthcare services while advancing applied learning and workforce development across health-related disciplines.

The Centre expands healthcare and educational capacity in the Emirate of Ajman by providing accessible medical services and supporting the practical training of students. It strengthens alignment between academic programs and the operational needs of the healthcare sector.

Sheikh Rashid said the Medical Centre supports community-centred development, a key priority of Ajman Vision 2030. He stressed that improving quality of life requires reliable healthcare services and institutions that respond to community needs while contributing to long-term social stability.

The Centre provides a range of specialised medical services in line with approved clinical standards, including dentistry, dermatology, aesthetic medicine, laser services and general healthcare. Equipped with modern medical infrastructure, it serves as a supervised clinical training environment for students enrolled in health-related academic programmes.

During the inauguration, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi toured the Centre’s facilities and clinics and was briefed on patient care processes, service delivery and the Centre’s role in academic and clinical training.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said the Medical Centre represents a strategic step in strengthening the link between education and real-world impact. He noted that it provides a structured environment in which students gain hands-on clinical experience while directly serving community healthcare needs, reinforcing graduate readiness and the University’s commitment to applied learning, public service and long-term societal value.

The opening of the Ajman University Medical Centre reflects Ajman University’s approach to integrating education with community service and supporting healthcare development in the Emirate.