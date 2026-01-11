Lorenzi, Llorente’s team wins ‘Legends Padel Tour’ Cup

SHARJAH, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), crowned international football legends Alessandro Florenzi, former Roma defender and Italy national team player, and Fernando Llorente, former Athletic Bilbao, Tottenham striker, and Spain national team player, as champions of the "Legends Padel Tour" competition.

The event took place last night at the World Padel Academy in Sharjah as part of the ongoing "Sharjah’s Week of the Stars," which is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Florenzi and Llorente secured their title by defeating the duo of football legends Christian Vieri, former Inter Milan and Italian national team striker, and Christian Panucci, former Roma and Italian national team star, in the finals.

The "Sharjah’s Week of the Stars" continues today with the much-anticipated "Night of the Stars" at Sharjah Sports Club Stadium, starting at 8:30 PM. During the event, football legends will showcase the skills and tactics that brought them global fame, reliving iconic matches from their careers with their legendary clubs and national teams in continental tournaments and the FIFA World Cup.

"Night of the Stars" offers a unique experience to football enthusiasts, giving them a chance to see their favorite legends take to the field once more. Fans will enjoy the breathtaking skills and techniques that propelled these players to glory during their illustrious careers at top global clubs or representing their national teams in renowned tournaments like the World Cup and continental championships.

The "Night of the Stars" will feature a star-studded lineup of football legends, including Francesco Totti, former captain of Roma and Italian national team legend; Fabio Cannavaro, Italy’s legendary defender; Essam El Hadary, the iconic goalkeeper of the Egyptian national team; Andrea Pirlo, the revered playmaker of the Italian national team; Wesley Sneijder, former midfield maestro of the Netherlands national team, and many more.