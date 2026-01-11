Sharjah Judicial Council launches new digital judicial platform

SHARJAH, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Judicial Council has announced the launch of its new digital judicial platform, the Sharjah Judiciary Platform (www.sjd.ae).

The unified digital system brings together the services of the courts, the Department of Justice and the Public Prosecution.

The initiative forms part of the Council’s efforts to develop a comprehensive digital judicial environment that supports the digital transformation of the judicial sector and provides clients with modern and secure digital access to judicial and legal services.

The platform reflects the Council’s vision of establishing an efficient, transparent and accessible judicial system by offering digital judicial and legal services to all members of society. It enables users to complete transactions remotely, eliminating the need for personal attendance at judicial entities.

The Council explained that the first phase of the platform’s launch includes specialised packages of judicial and legal services. These cover digital judicial services related to civil, commercial, labour, personal status and enforcement cases, in addition to Public Prosecution services focused on managing and following up on criminal cases.

Notary public services provided through the platform include legal documentation, acknowledgements, power of attorney procedures and notarisation services for individuals and institutions involved in notarisation transactions.

The Council affirmed that work would continue in the coming period to expand the range of services and introduce new packages. This will include the gradual integration of AI-powered services to deliver a more advanced and efficient digital judicial experience, in line with international best practices.

Sheikh Faisal bin Ali Al Mualla, Secretary-General of the Shar¬jah Judi¬cial Coun¬cil, said the platform will accelerate procedures, saving litigants’ and clients’ time and effort, while enhancing service quality.

He noted that the initiative aligns with the emirate’s vision of developing an integrated digital judiciary that supports the concept of digital justice and improves access to judicial and legal services.