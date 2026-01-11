Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

ABU DHABI, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman on the anniversary of his accession to power.

Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, sent separate congratulatory messages to the Sultan of Oman.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar messages of congratulations.