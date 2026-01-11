Ajman Chamber signs 33 agreements to boost institutional partnerships, business environment

AJMAN, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Chamber has signed 33 cooperation agreements with government and private entities, including 21 strategic agreements and 12 operational agreements, as part of its efforts to strengthen institutional partnerships and support the business environment in the emirate.

Abdullah Abdulmohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of Government Communication and Head of the Partnerships and External Relations Section at Ajman Chamber, affirmed that the Ajman Chamber is keen to expand the scope of its strategic and operational partnerships as part of its 2026 plan with local and international entities. This aims to enhance the integration of roles, support the objectives of sustainable economic development, improve the quality of services provided to Chamber members and the business community, and achieve its strategic goals aligned with Ajman Vision 2030.

He added that the Chamber seeks to develop and update innovative cooperation platforms and partnerships among its members from private sector establishments to enhance collaboration, facilitate access to investment opportunities, and benefit from resources and services.