Amna Al Dahak: UAE places climate action at top of its national agenda

ABU DHABI, 11 January (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said the 16th Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which was founded in Abu Dhabi in 2009, reflects the UAE’s global standing in the renewable energy sector. She noted that the Assembly is welcoming more than 1,500 participants from around the world.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Dahak affirmed that the UAE is consistently keen to support renewable energy initiatives, particularly in light of the outcomes of COP28, which resulted in the historic UAE Consensus. One of its most significant achievements, she explained, was the agreement to triple global renewable energy production by 2030.

She added that such meetings directly contribute to supporting this direction and accelerating the achievement of global targets in the sector.

She pointed out that the UAE is among the world’s leading countries in renewable energy, implementing projects and operating in more than 75 countries worldwide. The country, she said, continues to lead in the development and production of clean energy, activating projects and deploying renewable energy solutions across various nations.

Al Dahak explained that the convening of these meetings comes as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which brings together a select group of innovators and leading global companies to showcase the latest innovations in the renewable energy sector and highlight the pivotal role of this sector in supporting climate action worldwide.

She stressed that the UAE places climate action at the forefront of its national agenda, noting that achieving these goals requires diversifying energy sources and expanding reliance on renewable energy.

She also reaffirmed the UAE’s support for international efforts aimed at achieving national and global targets in both climate action and energy transition.