Creators HQ, Amazon announce Amazon Creators Foundry

DUBAI, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Creators HQ, the first dedicated creators’ hub in the UAE and the Middle East, in collaboration with Amazon Ads, announced the Amazon Creators Foundry, an initiative designed to enable UAE-based content creators to launch and scale their own products on Amazon.ae.

The new initiative was announced during the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creation economy, which concludes today. The summit was organised by the UAE Government Media Office under the theme “Content for Good.”

The initiative aims to fuel innovation in the UAE, support content creators by enabling and scaling their businesses while unlocking new revenue streams, as well as deliver unique products to customers on Amazon.ae.

The fourth edition of the summit brings together more than 15,000 content creators and influencers, alongside over 500 speakers, collectively representing a combined audience of 3.5 billion followers worldwide.

Amazon Creators Foundry will provide eligible content creators within the Creators HQ network with comprehensive, end-to-end support, leveraging Amazon’s expertise, infrastructure, and seller tools. Eligible content creators selling on Amazon.ae will also have the chance to list and sell their products on Amazon stores available globally, through the global selling registration program connecting them with hundreds of millions of customers across the world.

Participants will receive comprehensive education and mentorship covering online retail fundamentals, product ideation, digital marketing and customer acquisition strategies, and brand building in the digital age, in addition to gaming and entertainment commerce opportunities. The program will also enable creators to build their own dedicated storefronts on Amazon.ae, while leveraging Amazon Ads credits to enhance visibility and reach wider audiences.

Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said, “The UAE has established itself as a global destination for the creator economy, and initiatives such as Amazon Creators Foundry demonstrate how this vision is being translated into tangible opportunities for digital entrepreneurs. By empowering creators to build sustainable online businesses on Amazon.ae, we are not only supporting individual success stories, but also nurturing a new generation of innovators who will help shape the future of commerce and drive the growth of the UAE’s digital economy.”

As the creator economy continues its rapid evolution from content monetization to entrepreneurship, Amazon Creators Foundry responds to the growing trend of influencers becoming product innovators and business builders.

The initiative will enable content creators to transform their ideas into tangible products available to customers on Amazon.ae, leveraging insights and the power of online retail to reach millions of online shoppers and scale their businesses.

Rayan Karaky, Managing Director of Amazon Ads in EMEA and Southeast Asia, said, “The creator economy is entering a transformative phase where influence meets innovation. Creators understand their audiences better than anyone—they know what truly resonates, what’s missing, and what their communities want.”

He added, “Amazon Creators Foundry bridges the gap between these unique insights and commercial success. We are proud to collaborate with Creators HQ to provide creators in the UAE with the support they need to transform their creative visions into thriving businesses that serve millions of customers on Amazon.ae.”

The Amazon Creators Foundry initiative further reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for the creator economy, enabling creative ideas to evolve into scalable, sustainable businesses.