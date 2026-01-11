Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Fall 2025 women graduation ceremony

SHARJAH, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, presided over the graduation of 664 female students with bachelor's degrees from various colleges at the University of Sharjah (UOS), in two ceremonies.

The number of female graduates in the first graduation ceremony reached 335 graduates from the Colleges of Business Administration, Engineering, Computing and Informatics, and Science, while the number of female graduates in the second ceremony reached 329 graduates from the Colleges of Communication, Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Public Policy, Sharia and Islamic Studies, Fine Arts and Design, and Law.

The two ceremonies opened with the playing of the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates and the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an. This was followed by a speech from Dr Essam Al Din Ajami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, in which he expressed his heartfelt thanks, appreciation, and congratulations to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for graciously sponsoring and attending the two undergraduate graduation ceremonies. He congratulated the graduates on their success and excellence, as well as their fathers, mothers, and parents who supported them throughout their academic journey until its completion with graduation.

The Chancellor of the University of Sharjah addressed the university’s focus on its academic mission and on equipping its students with the highest standards of knowledge in service of the community, saying, “The university was never merely walls and halls, but a message and a promise, a promise to develop the human being. At the University of Sharjah, we have been keen to ensure that knowledge is linked to values, that scientific research is directed towards solving real issues, and that the female student is a partner and contributor in shaping the future.”

Ajami added, addressing the graduates and highlighting the University of Sharjah’s prestigious standing: “Today, you set forth from a well-established university, one that has proven excellence to be a strategic choice and leadership, the outcome of a clear vision and sustained effort, until it has attained a distinguished academic and research presence. This is affirmed by the recognition of a large number of international ranking institutions, clearly reflecting the high level the university has reached in both the academic and research fields. In the area of innovation and transforming ideas into tangible reality, the University of Sharjah has demonstrated that it has moved beyond being a traditional academic institution to become a regional platform for knowledge production and an incubator for technological innovations.”

The Chancellor of UOS concluded by advising the graduates to believe in the role and mission of educated women capable of leadership and change, of creating solutions, and of embodying the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in the scientific and technological fields.

Graduate Hind Musallam Al Marzouqi from the College of Computing and Informatics delivered a speech on behalf of her fellow graduates, in which she expressed her thanks and gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for attending and honouring the graduation ceremony and for his inspiring and ambitious leadership of the university as it continues its academic journey.

She extended her congratulations, thanks, and appreciation to the university’s administration, its faculty members, and the parents of the female students for their great efforts, which crowned the graduates’ journey with success. She said: “We pledge to you that we will be the best ambassadors for our religion, our nation, our leadership, and our university, and that high morals will remain at the forefront of our values in knowledge and work wherever we may be. For we are graduates of the University of Sharjah, and we are proud.”

Graduate Reem Salah Al Hashemi from the College of Law also delivered a speech on behalf of her fellow graduates, expressing her gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for attending and honouring the graduation ceremony. She added: “The university was not merely a place where we came to learn, but a space we entered with our questions and emerged from with deeper awareness and stronger personalities. We were given many opportunities and had experiences that instilled confidence in us, opened spaces for us to express our ideas, have our voices heard, and discover what we love, what we believe in, and what we aspire to.”

Al Hashemi concluded her speech by congratulating the university’s administration and faculty members, as well as her fellow graduates and the parents who supported their daughters until their success and graduation.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi presented certificates to the female graduates from all bachelor’s programmes across the Colleges of Business Administration, Communication, Arts and Humanities and Social Sciences, Computing and Informatics, Public Policy, Sharia and Islamic Studies, Science, Fine Arts and Design, Law, and Engineering, congratulating them on their graduation and wishing them success in their future lives and professional careers.