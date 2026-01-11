1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 hosts signings of 4 books by renowned creators

DUBAI, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy, hosted four book signing sessions by world-renowned creators, providing attendees with the opportunity to connect in person with influential content creators who have successfully expanded their platforms into the world of publishing.

The signing drew remarkable interest from attendants of the summit, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, took place from 9th to 11th January 2026 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future, under the theme ‘Content for Good’.

First in the lineup is Dr. Julie Smith, a clinical psychologist who has gained international acclaim as a social media personality for making mental health accessible through her informative videos. She will be signing copies of her book, Open When: A Companion for Life’s Twists & Turns.

This practical self-development book is designed as an essential toolkit for navigating the emotional challenges of daily life. Rather than a book to be read from start to finish, it is structured as a series of short, accessible entries that readers can turn to in specific moments of need, whether they are dealing with anxiety, grief, low self-confidence, or a difficult decision.

Drawing from her professional experience, Dr. Smith provides actionable advice and tools to help readers immediately recognise, understand, and manage their feelings in a simple and uncomplicated way, empowering them to handle life's inevitable ups and downs.

Next in the lineup is Simon Squibb, an entrepreneur and motivational speaker. He will be signing copies of his book, What’s Your Dream? This motivational self-development guide, a Sunday Times #1 bestseller, aims to help readers discover their true dream in life and provides a concrete framework for transforming it into reality. Squibb begins by dismantling the false beliefs and misconceptions about success that can hinder progress, offering instead practical, step-by-step systems for identifying one's true desires and working towards them.

He draws from his own remarkable personal experiences, including a period of being homeless, to illustrate how he overcame adversity to build several successful companies.

Ultimately, the book's goal is to encourage readers to step outside of a conventional life path, define a goal with clarity, and pursue it with courage.

Rounding out the list of book signings is Algospeak: How Social Media Is Transforming the Future of Language, by Adam Aleksic, a linguist and content creator widely known as the Etymology Nerd.

In this work of non-fiction, Aleksic explores how social media is fundamentally altering language itself, from vocabulary and expressive styles to the very dissemination of words and phrases, all driven by the influence of algorithms.

The book defines and analyses the core concept of “algospeak”, which is the way in which users adapt their language to either circumvent platform censorship or to optimise their content for algorithmic promotion.

Aleksic discusses how such platform algorithms shape our daily communication and influence the evolution of modern slang, examining the life cycle of terms like “yeet” and “rizz” as they emerge from youth culture.

By connecting the fields of linguistics, social psychology, and technology, the book ultimately aims to provide a clear understanding of how modern technology impacts human communication, revealing a world where algorithms increasingly dictate not only what we see, but also what we say.

Also featured is Be Unstoppable: Creating the Life You Love by David Meltzer, Chairman of the Napoleon Hill Institute, Renowned Entrepreneur, and Former CEO of Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment that inspired the film Jerry Maguire, starring Tom Cruise

Meltzer’s book is a practical guide that serves as a roadmap for individuals who feel stuck, aiming to dismantle the self-imposed mental and emotional barriers that prevent them from achieving their full potential.

Meltzer breaks down how limiting beliefs and mindsets hinder success, offering actionable strategies to shift one's perspective. The entire approach is built upon his foundational principles of Gratitude, Empathy, Accountability, and Effective Communication, which are central to his core business paradigm of being of service to others. Ultimately, the book empowers readers to stop yearning for more and start actively building a life defined by happiness and purpose.

The fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit featured 580+ sessions and specialised networks, and hosted 15,000+ content creators and influencers, 500+ expert speakers with a collective following of 3.5+ billion, and 150+ CEOs and global experts. The event attracted over 30,000 attendees from around the globe.