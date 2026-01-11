Simon Squibb calls for kindness-driven change at 1 Billion Followers Summit

DUBAI, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Social entrepreneur and content creator Simon Squibb delivered an emotional and thought-provoking keynote at the 1 Billion Followers Summit, urging audiences to rethink the role of money, purpose and community in a rapidly changing world.

Speaking at the session titled “Money Won’t Save You, Action Will,” Squibb, who won $1 million on the summit’s stage last year, admitted that he cried because he felt the love.

He told the audience that real change begins with commitment and kindness, not capital.

“You have to commit to what you believe in and build a community around you,” Squibb said.

“We are stronger together. We are here to help each other, not to live in a world of give and take, but one of shared support.”

Addressing the controversial question of whether money can buy happiness, Squibb said money alone does not change lives.

“Money can amplify. Money makes you happy only if you are already happy.”

Having founded and invested in over 100 companies, the 51-year-old Squibb dedicates his time to helping people start businesses for free.

Through his content, he shares advice, mentorship, and opportunities to inspire his 20 million followers.

He is also the founder of HelpBnk, a platform built to support aspiring founders and democratise access to entrepreneurship.

Reflecting on his journey, Squibb said he shifted from building wealth to holding it, before realising the true purpose.

“It took me two years to understand that I had the money to give away,” he said, revealing that even his own company thought he was “mad” for asking them to give his money to people when he dies.

“I will not keep the money to my son. I will give him love, and a fishing lure to learn how to fish.”

Squibb said he deployed last year’s prize money around the world to back people with dreams.

“In the past 12 months, we helped 3,000 people, thanks to that $1 million,” he told the audience.

“That’s 3,000 lives changed.”

Squibb also spoke about Dubai’s evolution, saying the city’s growth was shaped by hardship.

“I’ve seen the mission of this city through pain,” he said. “Pain gives leadership purpose, and pain gives us power.”

In a major announcement, Squibb unveiled a new initiative, the 10 % Fund, calling on companies and individuals to pledge 10 per cent of their profits to support people tackling real-world problems.

“This is about fixing humanity,” he said.

“Not just saving the planet but saving ourselves by improving who we are and helping out neighbours and communities.”

Squibb urged the audience to support people to pursue their dreams.

“Don’t just take but also give. If we use money to make a difference in our communities, we can fix the world’s problems,” he added.

Simon said he is on a mission to help 10 million people kickstart their businesses.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 is organised by the UAE Government Media Office and hosted by the UAE from 9th to 11th January, across Emirates Towers, DIFC, and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, under the theme “Content for Good.”