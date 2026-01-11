Emirates Red Crescent launches final phase of housing project for flood victims in Malaysia

ABU DHABI, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) launched the final phase of its housing project for families affected by floods in the Malaysian state of Pahang, as part of the United Arab Emirates’ ongoing humanitarian and development efforts to support affected communities around the world.

The project is being implemented in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with close follow-up by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, reaffirming the UAE’s deeply rooted humanitarian approach in providing relief to those affected and strengthening community stability.

The inauguration ceremony was opened by Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Sultan of Pahang, in the presence of Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the ERC, Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, along with a number of officials from the Pahang state government and representatives of community organisations.

The project aims to provide adequate housing for families affected by flooding. It included the construction and full furnishing of damaged homes across seven districts in the state of Pahang, at a total cost of AED11.2 million. The project has been completed at a rate of 100 percent, in accordance with standards that ensure safety and quality of living.

In his address during the ceremony, the Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Sultan of Pahang and the Pahang state government for the facilities and support they provided, which contributed to the completion of the project and the achievement of its humanitarian objectives. He affirmed that this cooperation reflects the depth of bilateral relations and a shared commitment to serving the most vulnerable groups.

He also reaffirmed the Emirates Red Crescent’s continued commitment to implementing sustainable humanitarian and development projects and strengthening cooperation with local and international partners, contributing to improved living conditions for affected communities and reinforcing the values of solidarity and humanitarian cooperation embraced by the UAE.

For his part, the Sultan of Pahang expressed his thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the continued support provided by the UAE to the state of Pahang across various fields. He noted that the UAE has consistently taken the lead in extending assistance to those in need around the world under the wise leadership of the President.

He also praised the role of the Emirates Red Crescent in humanitarian and development fields under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent.

In the same context, Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Dhaheri said that bilateral relations between the UAE and Malaysia are strategic and distinguished, particularly following the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in October 2025.

He added that the state of Pahang holds a special place in the bilateral relations between the two countries, given the bonds of brotherhood and friendship linking President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.