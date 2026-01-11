Instagram workshops, sessions highlight storytelling, strategy, monetisation at 1 Billion Followers Summit

DUBAI, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Meta hosted a lineup of sessions and workshops targeting established and aspiring content creators attending the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy.

The workshops, hosted at the Instagram House space within the summit’s venue, addressed a wide range of key topics, from content strategy and monetisation, to technology, personal branding and success stories.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit, which concludes today, is organised by the UAE Government Media Office under the theme ‘Content for Good’.

Moon Baz, Director of Global Partnerships, Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Meta, said, “The 1 Billion Followers Summit is a testament to the incredible impact creators have on global culture. Instagram has always been a place where creators turn their passions into a living, and our presence at this year’s Summit reflects our dedication to helping them grow and evolve alongside the platform. At Instagram House, our goal is to empower this community with the tools they need to thrive, from mastering storytelling and monetisation to leveraging Meta AI as a creative partner.”

Baz added, “By integrating Meta AI into that journey, we are providing creators with an always-ready creative companion that simplifies the technical side of content creation, allowing them to focus on what they do best: connecting authentically with their audience.”

In 10 Tips You Wish You Knew Before About Instagram, Bahjat Hindy, Partner Solutions Manager, Global Partnerships at Meta, shared practical tricks to help creators grow their audience, boost engagement, and create standout content. Creator Miled Rahal shared his personal approach in The Viral Story Formula that worked for us, guiding the audience on how to craft compelling stories that captivate audiences and elevate their content.

Joy Ibrahem, creator renowned for her expertise in content strategy and platform insights, explained how Instagram’s algorithms work, what drives content visibility in Decoding the Algorithms. Creator Ahmad Hossam answered questions and explained how he built a loyal Instagram audience, created viral content, and navigated the challenges of fast growth, in a session titled 7 Million followers in a Year: Ahmad Hossam’s Instagram Breakthrough, moderated by Samer Jamal, Strategic Partner Manager at Meta.

Driving the growth of the content economy stood out as a main focus of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, and several sessions and workshops addressed the issue to guide content creators on how to navigate the business aspect of their channels.

Creator Ahmad Daabas from Bold Agency, an international management firm specializing in luxury, fashion and more, shared expert insights and proven strategies for breaking into the world of brand partnerships in How to Land Your First Brand Deal workshop. Rof Maneta, Strategic Partner Manager at Meta, shared key monetisation tips, content strategies, and real examples to help creators grow their audience and unlock new revenue streams, in How to Earn $10,000 on Facebook. Dolly Dib, a leading Arab travel creator known as the Dollzter, revealed practical tips, creative strategies, and real-life stories on how to travel for free or almost free using partnerships, content creation, and smart planning in Travel the World for Free. Anna Germanos, Group Director FMCG, Luxury, Retail & E-commerce (MENA) at Meta INSEAD MBA, joined a fireside chat titled How to Future Proof Your Creator Career, on staying inspired, building lasting brand relationships, and turning creativity into longevity.

Creator and image consultant Mariana Mustafina led a workshop titled Elevate Your Presentation Style, guiding participants on how to master the art of presenting with confidence and authenticity on camera to better engage audiences. Creator Nora Achmaoui discussed how to turn passion into profit in an empowering session titled Finding Your “Why” as a Creator. Additionally, fitness icon and explorer Nelly Attar shared her approach to self-care and peak performance in Breaking Barriers Through Sports.

A series of ‘ask me anything’ sessions and fireside chats shed light on some of the region's most successful and unique creators.

In How did I turn adrenaline into a career, Beki Ksri revealed how she turned high-energy experiences into engaging content and a thriving career. Creator Raghad Fahmi shared her personal story, time management strategies, and the challenges and rewards of juggling two ambitious paths in a candid session titled 10M followers & a medical degree: How did I manage it all. The dynamic Emirati duo Twins Hadhban revealed the strategies, creative approaches, and personal stories that helped them stand out and succeed on Instagram during a session moderated by Samer Jamal titled How we became Instagram Rings winners.

In A conversation with the Beauty Family, Narin, Cedra, and Sherin Amara, spoke openly about their journey to success. In this session, moderated by Strategic Partner Manager at Meta Joana Jamil, they shared how their unique family bond, teamwork, and shared passion for beauty helped them build their brand and thrive together.

Creators Sara Al Wari and Ghaith Marwan hosted a Q&A fireside chat titled #AskMeAnything: Ghaith and Sara as they revealed details of their Instagram growth journey. Morning coffee with the Khalidi sisters was an interactive session with Yusur and Maryam Al-Khalidi who shared their incredible journey, from their early days to their success in the luxury market.

In a unique session titled From Likes to Labs: The Future of Science on Social Media, renowned science communicator and filmmaker Hashem Al-Ghaili discussed how creators are turning complex discoveries into viral moments and reshaping how the world learns, with moderator Samer Jamal.

Faten AlMukhtar, Creative Strategist - MEA, Meta, guided creators through hands-free content capture, seamless sharing, and innovative storytelling using Meta’s latest smart glasses, during a workshop titled AI Glasses Academy. Another workshop was led by Meta’s Samer Jamal and creator Rana Mag. Titled Edit Like a Pro: Power Up Your Video Creation with Edits App, the workshop informed creators about all the powerful features of the app that will fuel and simplify the creative process.

Building on these sessions, a major highlight of Meta's presence at the summit was the "Ideas Unboxed with Meta AI" offline activation, which brought Meta Arabia's flagship creator show to life at the Instagram House. The immersive experience invited creators from across the AMET region to participate in a hands-on creative challenge across four interactive stations: a Mystery Box station for prop selection, a Meta AI Sidekick room for brainstorming storylines, a dedicated filming studio, and an Edits room for post-production. Participants were tasked with developing and publishing a high-impact Reel in just 45 minutes, with Meta AI serving as their primary creative companion. The activation showcased diverse creative outcomes from creators including Miled & Melissa (The Rahal), Sphokuhle Ntshalintshali, and Walid Yari.

The experience culminated in an exclusive Meta celebration announcing Amina Hussein and Ahmed Hossam as the winners of the first edition of "Ideas Unboxed with Meta AI".The fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit featured 580+ sessions and specialised networks, and hosted 15,000+ content creators and influencers, 500+ expert speakers with a collective following of 3.5+ billion, and 150+ CEOs and global experts. The event attracted over 30,000 attendees from around the globe.