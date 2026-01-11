Rubu’ Qarn Centre for Theatre and Performing Arts launches its artistic vision for 2026

SHARJAH, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Rubu’ Qarn Centre for Theatre and Performing Arts, an affiliate of the Rub’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, organised its annual “Open Day” event at the headquarters of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, coinciding with Arab Theatre Day.

The event aimed to create an open platform for dialogue with members, attendees, staff, parents, trainers, and supporters, to discuss the future of the theatre and performing arts project, review the Centre’s achievements in 2025, and unveil its artistic programmes and plans for 2026.

The Open Day was attended by Dr. Abdulaziz Al Noman, Member of the Board of Trustees of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators; Khawla Al Hawai, Director of Sharjah Children, Sheikha Al Shamsi, Director of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah; Khaled Al Nakhi, Director of Sharjah Capability Development - Tatweer; Mohammad Ahmed Al Ali, Director of the Strategy and Institutional Excellence Office at Sharjah Capability Development; Naji Al Shuwaikhi, Director of Theatre and Performing Arts; and Dr. Adnan Salloum, theatre arts expert at Rubu’ Qarn Centre.

The event was also attended by a number of artists and theatre specialists, including Abdullah Saleh and Aisha Abdulrahman, members of the jury of the Masrah Al Farjan competition. Their presence underscored the significance of the event as a platform that brings together leadership figures and artistic expertise to support the theatre project and strengthen its role within the community.

The Open Day served as an interactive platform to evaluate the Rubu’ Qarn Centre for Theatre and Performing Arts’s experience over the past year, assess participants’ knowledge, and listen to their future perspectives on theatre and performing arts. The programme also included recognising outstanding participants and honouring winners, reflecting a spirit of partnership and integration in building individuals through the arts.

In his speech, Khaled Al Nakhi, Director of Sharjah Capability Development - Tatweer, affirmed that organising the Theatre Open Day stems from the Rub’ Qarn Foundation’s firm belief in the importance of theatre as an effective educational and creative space for building character, raising awareness, and developing expression and teamwork skills among children, adolescents, and youth. He emphasised that theatre represents a core pillar of the Foundation’s cultural and knowledge-based vision.

He added that the experience established by the Rubu’ Qarn Centre for Theatre and Performing Arts over the past period reflects a clear vision centred on investing in young talents and nurturing creative potential, noting that the next phase will focus on specialised projects that enhance the sustainability of the theatre initiative and align with the aspirations of members, parents, and partners.

For his part, Dr. Adnan Salloum, Theatre Arts Expert at Rubu’ Qarn Centre, announced a comprehensive package of new theatre programmes and activities for the Rubu’ Qarn Centre for Theatre and Performing Arts, explaining that these initiatives form the roadmap for the next phase and integrate artistic, educational, and community dimensions, reinforcing the role of theatre in capacity building and imagination development.

He noted that the announced programmes include seasonal events and ongoing initiatives, such as Ramadan activities and Weekend Theatre, in addition to the launch of the Rub’ Qarn Theatre and Performing Arts Season, which presents training outcomes through creative performances open to the public. The programmes also include projects that strengthen theatre’s presence in both community and educational spaces, such as the University Theatre Project and Masrah Al Farjan, alongside a range of specialised and developmental programmes aimed at refining participants’ skills and expanding the scope of the theatrical experience—reflecting the Centre’s vision of delivering a comprehensive and sustainable theatre ecosystem.

The official ceremony featured a variety of artistic and cultural segments, beginning with a theatrical opening performance that embodied the spirit of the theatrical journey embraced by the Centre. This was followed by the screening of a documentary film highlighting the Centre’s key achievements, activities, and theatrical participations throughout 2025.

The event concluded with a ceremony honouring the winners of the Masrah Al Farjan project, which aims to engage Sharjah neighbourhoods in experiencing theatre and creativity, in addition to recognising outstanding participants in appreciation of their contributions and efforts over the past year.