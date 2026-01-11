SteelFab 2026 opens tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The 21st edition of SteelFab, the Middle East and North Africa’s largest exhibition for the metalworking and steel fabrication industries, opened on Monday at Expo Centre Sharjah and will run until 15th January.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the exhibition brings together more than 600 leading local and international brands, with 350 exhibitors from 35 countries.

Spanning 25,000 square metres, SteelFab 2026 showcases cutting-edge innovations shaping the future of the steel and metalworking sector. Exhibits include advanced steel production equipment, modern metal-forming solutions, cost-efficient laser cutting systems, AI-powered industrial robots, and next-generation manufacturing machinery reflecting the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

This year’s edition features strong participation from global industry leaders based in the UAE, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, India, Taiwan, and Thailand, alongside prominent regional and local enterprises.

The exhibition is expected to attract more than 7,000 industry professionals, executives, and investors. It also hosts the fifth edition of the “Best Welder” competition, organised in partnership with ESAB and the Middle East Industrial Training Institute, which highlights technical excellence in welding.

SteelFab 2026 also offers expert-led panel discussions, industry forums, and structured B2B meetings, sponsored by Alaa Al-Din, to foster partnerships and integrate local manufacturers into global supply chains.