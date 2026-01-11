Dr. Siya: Online disinformation can cost lives

DUBAI, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Siya, who rose to fame for sharing medical advice online during the COVID-19 pandemic, warned that disinformation can cost lives, urging social media users to be vigilant before sharing any content.

Speaking during a keynote session at the 4th edition of 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, Dr. Siya discussed the impact of misinformation on health, sharing his journey as a senior specialist at overwhelmed trauma wards and emergency units in South Africa during the outbreak of COVID-19.

He noted that online misinformation was the main reason for reduced vaccine uptake during COVID-19, leading to severe illness, hospitalization and death.

“People were coming in because of their beliefs that were made by what they saw, read or were told online. People started refusing and delaying evidence-based treatment,” said Dr. Siya.

He cited a case where a traditional healer’s advice led to a baby’s death. “This mother rushed with her three-month-old baby who had an infection. The mother a few days earlier saw a traditional healer online that claims to cure everything with natural treatment.”

He added that by the time the mother reached the hospital, “the baby was not moving, was not breathing; that baby was killed.”

By taking on the responsibility of countering misinformation on TikTok, Dr. Siya built an audience that has since grown to more than 4 million followers.

Dangers of misinformation

He stressed that the World Economic Forum labeled misinformation and disinformation as the top global threat for two years in a row, on par with wars and climate change. An MIT study found that misinformation spread six times faster than facts.

While misinformation had existed since the beginning of time, Dr. Siya said social media helped amplify it. He noted that the battle he has been fighting online lately was misinformation about cancer cures, which can lead to dangerous delays in necessary medical treatments.

Dr. Siya shared his 3C framework that guides his online content to counter misinformation effectively: Credibility, Connection, and Clarity, urging online users and content creators alike to follow the same.

For creators, he said credibility involves showcasing credentials and appearing as a trustworthy source, such as wearing a lab coat or scrub. Connection involves being relatable, showing emotions, and using storytelling to engage with the audience who is on social media “to be entertained, not use their cognitive energy”.

Clarity means presenting information in simple, digestible portions to ensure it is understood and shared more effectively.

For online audiences, Dr. Siya advised checking the credibility of sources, such as verifying if the person is a qualified medical professional.

He emphasized the importance of connection, suggesting that users could be trusted voices for family and friends, therefore, they should think carefully before reposting any content.

Clarity, he said, is crucial; if something is not fully understood, it is best not to share it to avoid spreading confusion or misinformation.

Dr. Siya concluded by urging everyone to take responsibility in combating misinformation. “Medicine saves lives one at a time. Responsible information saves lives at scale,” he said.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 took place from 9 to 11 January 2026 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future, under the theme ‘Content for Good’.

This year’s edition drew an audience of over 30,000, including more than 15,000 content creators from across the globe as well as more than 500 expert speakers with a collective following of 3.5 billion, and over 150 CEOs and global experts.