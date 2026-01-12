Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club to organise ‘Formula 4 Powerboat Championship’

ABU DHABI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club today announced the launch of the UAE International Formula 4 Powerboat Championship, set to take place on Saturday and Sunday as part of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Festival, on the waters of the Abu Dhabi Corniche, with the participation of elite powerboat racers.

The championship will feature 12 boats representing the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Italy, in highly competitive races that underscore the event’s international character and highlight the continued development of Formula 4 powerboat racing at both regional and international levels.

Saturday’s programme will include the opening of the race area, followed by registration and technical inspection of the boats, the drivers’ briefing, free practice sessions and qualifying rounds, leading up to the first race.

Competitions will continue on Sunday with further practice and qualifying sessions, culminating in the second race and the awards ceremony.