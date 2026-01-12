Dubai Financial Audit Authority celebrates graduation of 3rd cohort of Government Auditor Programme

DUBAI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Financial Audit Authority (FAA) celebrated the graduation of the third cohort of the Professional Diploma – Government Auditor Programme, implemented in partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), as part of efforts to qualify national talent for audit responsibilities.

The programme supports the strategic objectives of government entities by strengthening governance and transparency frameworks under the FAA’s oversight.

The programme, conducted over two phases, featured 22 employees from 13 Dubai Government entities. The participants completed advanced academic and practical training delivered by academics and financial experts from a range of institutions.

The first phase focused on academic learning and comprised 29 modules covering key areas, including artificial intelligence in auditing, International Standards on Auditing, International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), relevant legislation, financial statement analysis, enterprise risk management, and corporate governance for government entities in Dubai.

The second phase focused on practical application, during which trainees participated in audit assignments to apply the knowledge gained through hands-on, field-based learning under the supervision of FAA audit experts. This integrated training approach enabled participants to develop advanced knowledge and practical skills, enhancing their readiness to perform regulatory duties efficiently and in line with international best practices.

Abdulrahman Al Hareb, Director-General of the Dubai Financial Audit Authority, said, “The graduation of the third cohort reflects the Authority’s commitment to building a robust regulatory ecosystem founded on qualified national talent. The programme equips participants with the scientific tools and professional knowledge required to perform their duties effectively, in alignment with the vision of the Government of Dubai to strengthen regulatory frameworks and uphold sound governance and oversight across government entities.

He added, “Our collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government has played an important role in providing a supportive training environment that develops participants’ capabilities and prepares them to assume more advanced regulatory responsibilities. We are confident that the programme’s graduates will add value to government entities in Dubai and continue to contribute to strengthening the regulatory environment across the emirate.”

Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, congratulated the graduates of the third cohort, noting that the programme reflects the leadership’s vision of investing in Emirati talent and empowering national competencies to sustainably drive institutional excellence. He emphasised that people remain the cornerstone of building an efficient, agile and future-ready government system.

Dr. Al Marri further noted that the strategic partnership with the Dubai Financial Audit Authority represents an advanced model of integrated government collaboration aimed at enhancing transparency and sound governance.

He highlighted MBRSG’s commitment to combining academic knowledge with practical application, and to equipping national cadres with the latest auditing tools based on international standards and artificial intelligence, in support of asset protection, informed financial decision-making, and more efficient government operations aligned with Dubai’s future agenda.

The Professional Diploma – Government Auditor Programme continues to reinforce its position as one of Dubai’s leading professional development initiatives, equipping participants with core auditing competencies, data analysis skills, an understanding of financial legislation, and professional ethics, alongside exposure to the latest best practices in regulatory work.

The graduation of the third cohort reflects the ongoing commitment of government entities to developing national talent, enhancing their ability to keep pace with rapid changes in the regulatory landscape, and building sustainable institutional practices that support the vision of the Government of Dubai.